Wed, Nov 05, 2025
From Fantastic Four to All's Fair: Hollywood releases on OTT this week

Published on: Nov 05, 2025 06:05 pm IST

A mix of new Hollywood films and shows streams across Netflix, Disney+, and Prime Video this week

There’s something for every mood on streaming this week. Hollywood’s new OTT arrivals include a courtroom drama, a new Marvel chapter, soft-focus romances, and a reimagined monster classic rolling out on Netflix, JioHotstar and Prime Video.

Fantasic Four to All's Fair: New Hollywood titles releasing on OTT this week across Netflix, Prime Video and more

All’s Fair

Cast - Kim Kardashian, Sarah Paulson

Release Date - November 4, 2025

Where to Watch - JioHotstar

A legal drama about women building their own firm after leaving a male-run powerhouse. The series focuses on high-pressure divorces, shifting alliances, and personal stakes running quietly under public cases.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps

Cast - Vanessa Kirby, Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn

Release Date - November 5, 2025

Where to Watch - JioHotstar

The superhero team moves from multiplex to streaming. The film brings Mister Fantastic, Invisible Woman, Human Torch, and The Thing into a conflict tied to Galactus, with the Silver Surfer standing in the middle. A big-scale action title for Marvel viewers.

Just Alice

Cast - Verónica Orozco, Sebastián Carvajal

Release Date - November 5, 2025

Where to Watch - Netflix

Drama and romance centered on Alicia, who leads a double life between a well-known writer and a former priest. The story stays focused on emotional choices and the cost of secrets.

Frankenstein

Cast - Jacob Elordi, Mia Goth

Release Date - November 7, 2025

Where to Watch - Netflix

Guillermo del Toro revisits the classic tale of a scientist and the creature he creates. The film leans into horror and the ethics of controlling life.

Maxton Hall - Season 2

Cast - Dagny Dewath, Proschat Madani, Anna Lucia Gustmann

Release Date - November 7, 2025

Where to Watch - Amazon Prime Video

The new season continues Ruby and James’s story after a personal loss shifts their relationship. Themes stay rooted in love, distance, and rebuilding.

