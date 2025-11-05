From Fantastic Four to All's Fair: Hollywood releases on OTT this week
A mix of new Hollywood films and shows streams across Netflix, Disney+, and Prime Video this week
There’s something for every mood on streaming this week. Hollywood’s new OTT arrivals include a courtroom drama, a new Marvel chapter, soft-focus romances, and a reimagined monster classic rolling out on Netflix, JioHotstar and Prime Video.
All’s Fair
Cast - Kim Kardashian, Sarah Paulson
Release Date - November 4, 2025
Where to Watch - JioHotstar
A legal drama about women building their own firm after leaving a male-run powerhouse. The series focuses on high-pressure divorces, shifting alliances, and personal stakes running quietly under public cases.
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
Cast - Vanessa Kirby, Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn
Release Date - November 5, 2025
Where to Watch - JioHotstar
The superhero team moves from multiplex to streaming. The film brings Mister Fantastic, Invisible Woman, Human Torch, and The Thing into a conflict tied to Galactus, with the Silver Surfer standing in the middle. A big-scale action title for Marvel viewers.
Just Alice
Cast - Verónica Orozco, Sebastián Carvajal
Release Date - November 5, 2025
Where to Watch - Netflix
Drama and romance centered on Alicia, who leads a double life between a well-known writer and a former priest. The story stays focused on emotional choices and the cost of secrets.
Frankenstein
Cast - Jacob Elordi, Mia Goth
Release Date - November 7, 2025
Where to Watch - Netflix
Guillermo del Toro revisits the classic tale of a scientist and the creature he creates. The film leans into horror and the ethics of controlling life.
Maxton Hall - Season 2
Cast - Dagny Dewath, Proschat Madani, Anna Lucia Gustmann
Release Date - November 7, 2025
Where to Watch - Amazon Prime Video
The new season continues Ruby and James’s story after a personal loss shifts their relationship. Themes stay rooted in love, distance, and rebuilding.