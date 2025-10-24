OTT releases this week include Param Sundari to They Call Me OG: What to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar

The OTT world is buzzing with fresh releases this week, offering something for every mood. Streaming platforms are premiering high-octane dramas, mythological epics, and gripping reality shows to keep audiences hooked. This week, Netflix premieres Nobody Wants This Season 2, They Call Him OG and Param Sundari.

Netflix Releases

Nobody Wants This Season 2

Nobody Wants This Season 2 premiered on Netflix on October 23. The series follows Joanne and Noah as they navigate the next chapter of their interfaith relationship. Its debut season struck a chord with audiences for its relatable humor and heartwarming conflicts. The new season returns with deeper emotional arcs and unexpected twists.

They Call Him OG

Also premiering on Netflix is They Call Him OG, a gritty action-drama. The film traces the life of Ojas Gambheera, a retired gangster who gets pulled back into the underworld to settle an old vendetta. The title cleverly plays on the term 'Original Gangster.' Released on October 23, the film features intense performances and stylish direction, promising a solid crime thriller.

Param Sundari

Netflix also presents Param Sundari, a modern-day romance exploring love through the lens of artificial intelligence (AI). The story follows Param (Sidharth Malhotra), a wealthy young man from Delhi. He uses an AI app called Soulmates to find his perfect partner. The app matches him with Sundari (Janhvi Kapoor), a free-spirited woman running a homestay in Kerala. What starts as a tech-assisted romance soon becomes a heartwarming look at human connection in the digital age. The film premieres on October 24.

Other Streaming Platforms

Mahabharat: Ek Dharmayud (Disney+ Hotstar)

Disney+ Hotstar brings a mythological spectacle with Mahabharat: Ek Dharmayud, premiering on October 25. The show is marketed as India’s first AI-driven mythological web series. It uses cutting-edge visuals and a fresh narrative approach to reimagine the ancient war between the Pandavas and Kauravas for modern audiences.

Pitch To Get Rich (JioHotstar)

For fans of unscripted entertainment, JioHotstar's Pitch To Get Rich, released on October 20, adds a dash of glamour and ambition. The reality show features 14 fashion entrepreneurs. They pitch their brands to secure investments from a ₹30 crore fund. The brands are judged by Bollywood icons Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar, and designer Manish Malhotra.

Nadikar (Lionsgate)

Rounding off the week is Nadikar, starring Tovino Thomas. The film follows a once-celebrated superstar whose ego and fame lead to a steep fall. Forced to hire an acting coach to rebuild his career, the movie is a witty, self-aware satire on the fragility of stardom and the reinvention every artist faces. It will start streaming on Lionsgate on October 24.