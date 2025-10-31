OTT releases this week: From Kantara Chapter 1 to Baaghi 4 - What you can watch on Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5 and more

OTT releases this week: It’s Friday, and the weekend binge-watch mood is setting in strong. And the streaming platforms have rolled out a power-packed lineup of fresh releases across genres from fantasy epics and gritty dramas to action thrillers and horror tales. This week’s watchlist is headlined by Rishab Shetty’s Kantara Chapter 1, Lokah Chapter 1, Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 4 to the latest season of The Witcher. OTT releases this week: Kantara Chapter 1 and Baaghi 4 are streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Here are the projects which are releasing in the OTT space over the weekend: So, grab your popcorn and get ready to binge.

Kantara Chapter 1

Rishab Shetty’s Kantara Chapter 1, which he wrote, directed and starred in, premiered in the digital space less than a month after its theatrical release. The film was released on the big screen on October 2. The period drama, featuring Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, and Jayaram alongside Rishab, is available on Amazon Prime Video from October 31. The project has been released in the original Kannada along with dubbed versions of Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

Lokah Chapter 1 Chandra

The Malayalam superhero film starring Kalyani Priyadarshan in the lead, is finally out on OTT. The film was released on JioHotstar on October 31. The film was released in theatres on August 28, and opened to great reviews and worked well at the box office, going on to become the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time.

Lokah marks the debut of Malayalam cinema’s first female superhero with Kalyani starring as Chandra, a powerful, mythology-inspired heroine navigating a modern world imbued with folklore and fantasy elements. Lokah is directed by Dominic Arun and produced by Dulquer Salmaan under Wayfarer Films.

Idli Kadai

Didn’t catch Dhanush’s directorial venture Idli Kadai during its theatrical run? The Tamil drama has now arrived on OTT. Featuring Dhanush, Nithya Menen, Arun Vijay, and Shalini Pandey, the film follows the journey of a man whose father operates a idli stall. Idli Kadai began streaming on Netflix on October 29.

Hedda

The drama film featuring Tessa Thompson, Nina Hoss, Imogen Poots, Nicholas Pinnock, and Tom Bateman premiered on Amazon Prime Video on October 29. Adapted from Henrik Ibsen’s timeless play Hedda Gabler, the psychological drama features Tessa Thompson as a woman stuck in a loveless marriage who starts manipulating the people in her life. Her schemes trigger a tragic chain of deceit and self-destruction, ultimately leading to devastating consequences.

The Witcher Season 4

The Witcher Season 4 has arrived on Netflix, marking Liam Hemsworth’s much-anticipated debut as Geralt of Rivia, a role previously played by Henry Cavill. The new season premiered on October 30, officially introducing Liam as the monster slayer. According to the creators, the new season will pick up the story of Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri as they navigate fresh challenges and dangerous forces across the Continent. The show also features Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan, Joey Batey, Meng’er Zhang, Jeremy Crawford, and Danny Woodburn. The makers have released all episodes of the show together for the audience to watch on Netflix.

Maarigallu

Maarigallu is a Kannada web series directed by Devraj Poojary and produced by Puneeth Rajkumar's wife Ashwini. The late Sandalwood superstar Puneeth Rajkumar also featured in the project as Emperor Mayuravarma. The show is available on Zee5 from October 31. The drama is inspired by the 1990s tale of the lost treasure of Karnataka's Kadamba dynasty.

Baaghi 4

Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 4, which struggled to make an impact in theatres, has now found its way to OTT. After its theatrical release on September 5, the fourth installment of the Baaghi franchise is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Apart from Tiger, Sanjay Dutt and Harnaaz Sandhu, the film also stars Shreyas Talpade, Saurabh Sachdeva, Upendra Limaye, and Sonam Bajwa in prominent roles.