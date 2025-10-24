Lokah Chapter 1 Chandra OTT release date out: When and where to watch Kalyani Priyadarshan's 300-crore blockbuster

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, directed by Dominic Arun and produced by Dulquer Salmaan's Wayfarer Films, is finally releasing on OTT. If you missed the film in theatres, it will be available to watch on JioCinema. The makers announced that Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra will release on JioHotstar on October 31. Kalyani Priyadarshan plays the titular character in Dominic Arun's superhero film Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra.

Lokah OTT release date

Wayfarer Films took to their X account on Friday to reveal the OTT release of the film with a poster. “The world of Lokah unfolds exclusively on JioHotstar, streaming from October 31st,” read the caption.

About Lokah

Lokah marks the debut of Malayalam cinema’s first female superhero with Kalyani starring as Chandra, a powerful, mythology-inspired heroine navigating a modern world imbued with folklore and fantasy elements. Lokah is directed by Dominic Arun and produced by Dulquer Salmaan under Wayfarer Films.

The film was released in theatres on August 28, and opened to thunderous reviews and went on to perform exceedingly well at the box office. It is the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time, crossing the ₹300 crore mark worldwide. The film tells the story of the mysterious Chandra/Neeli (Kalyani), a yakshi/vampire who finds herself in trouble when she faces off an egotistic and misogynistic policeman named Nachiyappa (Sandy).

The film also stars Naslen, Sandy, Arun Kurian, Chandu Salimkumar, Nishanth Sagar, Raghunath Paleri, Vijayaraghavan, Nithya Shri and Sarath Sabha.

A few days after release, tha makers announced Lokah Chapter 2. It will be headlined by Tovino, who plays a chathan/goblin named Michael. Dulquer, who plays an odiyan/ninja named Charlie, might also be a part of it.