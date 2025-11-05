Bird Box to Saltburn: 7 best thrillers to watch on Netflix and Prime Video this winter

If you are in the mood for some thrilling edge-of-the-seat drama, then there are plenty of options available on two of the most prominent streaming platforms – Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. Sandra Bullock in Bird Box.(Netflix.com)

While each person will have their own taste and preference for the type of shows they want to watch, here, we give you our list of seven most exciting thrillers currently available for streaming on these two streaming sites.

Bird Box

How long can you resist the temptation to look at something when you are told not to? This is the theme of this apocalyptic drama on Netflix. Starring Sandra Bullock, it is based on a 2014 novel of the same name.

As per Netflix’s own website, the drama unfolds in two distinct time periods. One is the present where Malorie Hayes, played by Bullock, is navigating a river with two children while all three are blindfolded. The goal is to avoid looking at entities that will make anyone who sees them commit suicide.

The story also shifts back five years when Hayes was pregnant and first heard of unexplained mass suicides.

10 Cloverfield Lane

This sci-fi horror drama came out in 2016 and was the second movie in the Cloverfield franchise. The story follows Mary Elizabeth Winstead’s character, who finds herself kept forcefully in a bunker by John Goodman’s character.

He claims that he actually saved her life, as the Earth has been attacked and rendered uninhabitable outside the bunker. Will Michelle, Winstead’s character, accept this explanation? Or will she discover that Howard, played by Goodman, has been lying to her? You can find out the answer on Prime Video.

Black Bag

A spy thriller with a difference. Black Bag follows an MI6 agent named George, played by Michael Fassbender, who is given the responsibility to investigate people suspected to have changed sides. One of the people in the list happens to be his own wife, played by Cate Blanchett.

This sets the stage for a dinner where George tries to look at all the suspects and figure everything out. It is a great theme for a thrilling, but at the same time, unique drama. It is available on Prime Video.

Havoc

Tom Hardy stars in this crime-based thriller where the lead character is a homicide detective who is looking for a politician’s son amidst the dark corners of the underworld after a drug deal has gone wrong. To make the situation more complicated, his own past life also gets involved in the matter. This drama is available on Netflix.

Interceptor

Nuclear weapons are involved in this drama, that means the stakes are the highest in this drama. Elsa Pataky stars as an Army Captain in this movie from 2022. Russian nuclear weapons are stolen, and the US’s defense mechanism has been partially paralyzed. It is up to her now to save her country.

The fact that she had to file a sexual misconduct report earlier and got hounded because of it by her peers adds another intriguing layer to the drama. Enjoy this action thriller on Netflix.

Saltburn

Barry Keoghan stars as an Oxford student who takes advantage of his rich friend when the latter takes him to his family’s massive country house. This is not your typical thriller but a unique combination of drama, sensuality and edge-of-the-seat thrill. You can watch this drama on Prime Video.

The Occupant

Javier Gutiérrez stars as a person who has gone from being super-rich to poverty and is finding it hard to come to terms with it. When he discovers the keys to his old home and sees the pictures of the current occupants, he becomes obsessed by them, leading to dangerous consequences. Watch the psychological thriller unfold on Netflix.

