Netflix's A House of Dynamite ending explained: Who launched the missile targeting Chicago?

A House of Dynamite focuses on government officials and their roles during national threats. The Kathryn Bigelow directorial on Netflix also boasts a strong lineup of actors, including Idris Elba, Rebecca Ferguson, and Gabriel Basso, among others. The ending of the movie has viewers on the edge of their seats. Here is everything you need to know about the final moments of A House of Dynamite. A House of Dynamite ending explained: Who launched the missile on Chicago, and did it hit the mark?(YouTube/Netflix)

Also read: What is Adultoween? All about growing Halloween trend for adults across the world

A House of Dynamite ending explained

In the film, the viewers witnessed that Russia and North Korea were the two countries suspected of attacking the United States with missiles. Captain Olivia Walker, portrayed by Ferguson, is in charge of the operation and takes up the responsibility of dealing with the missile threat in the White House Situation Room.

Initially, the captain assumes that the missile detected on the radar was the one tested by North Korea. However, she realizes that the missile is heading towards Chicago, and the team has only 19 minutes to make a decision. Either they could retaliate against the missile with a counterattack, or hide in their bunkers and investigate later, Prime Timer reported.

The team unanimously decided not to retaliate, as there was no confirmation as to who launched the missile. Moreover, the move could be a trap by any country to start a global nuclear war.

Instead of counterattacking, the captain and the rest of the team members decided to launch two ground-based interceptors, which would save the people of Chicago from getting hit by the missile. Elsewhere in the film, it was revealed that Russia denied its involvement, and the doubt shifted to North Korea.

Who exactly launched the missile is not revealed in the film. While suspicion shifts from Russia and North Korea to terrorist groups and, as a character mentions, even a disgruntled submarine captain, the main culprit is not revealed. Both Bigelow and Noah Oppenheim, the movie's writer, wanted the antagonist to be nuclear proliferation itself. “The antagonist is the system we’ve built to essentially end the world on a hair-trigger,” Bigelow said, as reported by Netflix Tudum.

Before the end credits rolled, the president was asked for his orders to retaliate. Though he shared the authorization code for the attack with the general, it is never shown whether he gave the final go-ahead for the retaliation. The final moments show a haze over Chicago, but it is not revealed if the missile actually hit the city.

Also read: US weekend box office report: Chainsaw Man on top with $8.5M, Regretting You falls behind

Writer on A House of Dynamite’s open ending

While people are wondering if the retaliation even happened or not, the screenwriter of the movie, Noah Oppenheim, reflected on the open ending of the film. In conversation with Decider, the filmmaker shared, “It’s a call to attention and an invitation to a conversation. No matter what final outcome you imagine, you’ve already seen a horror unfold.”

He further added, “And in the real world, these weapons and all the processes you’ve just seen are still lurking in the background of our lives. Are we comfortable with that reality, or should we do something about it?”

A House of Dynamite is available to stream on Netflix.

FAQs

Q1. Who plays the role of the US president in A House of Dynamite?

Ans. Idris Elba plays the lead role of the US president in A House of Dynamite.

Q2. Where is A House of Dynamite available to stream?

Ans. A House of Dynamite is available to stream on Netflix.

Q3. Who plays Captain Olivia Walker in A House of Dynamite?

Ans. Rebecca Ferguson plays the role of Captain Olivia Walker in A House of Dynamite.