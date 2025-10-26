US weekend box office report: Chainsaw Man on top with $8.5M, Regretting You falls behind

It was a busy weekend at the box office, with everything from anime action, a horror sequel and Bruce Springsteen’s biopic competing for space on the big screen. But when the dust settled, one movie came out on top. Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc took the top spot. Chainsaw Man tops US weekend box office with $8.5M, Regretting You and Deliver Me From Nowhere fall behind(X/@Chainsaw_EN)

The new Colleen Hoover adaptation, Regretting You, came in next, followed by horror sequel Black Phone 2 and Bruce Springsteen’s Deliver Me From Nowhere. Tron: Ares, meanwhile, is still hanging around the top five - though not by much.

Chainsaw Man dominates the weekend

Crunchyroll’s Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc cut through the competition with a powerful $8.5 million Friday haul from 3,003 locations, Variety reported.

The R-rated anime release, a continuation of the hit manga series’ first season, is projected to reach $15 million by Sunday. The film was released in both dubbed and subtitled formats, with IMAX and premium screenings helping to boost returns.

With a strong “A” CinemaScore and $61 million already earned overseas, Chainsaw Man continues to show how anime has become a consistent box office force in the US.

Regretting You outperforms expectations

In second place, Paramount’s Regretting You brought in $5.2 million on opening day and is on track for a $13 million weekend. Directed by Josh Boone and based on Colleen Hoover’s novel, the film stars McKenna Grace, Mason Thames, Allison Williams, and Dave Franco. The film has mixed reviews and a “B” CinemaScore.

Black Phone 2 holds strong

Universal’s Black Phone 2 took third place with $3.7 million on Friday, putting it on course for a $12 million second weekend. The horror sequel has now reached $48 million domestically and is pacing ahead of its 2022 predecessor, as per Deadline. For Blumhouse, it is a welcome return at the box office after several underperforming releases earlier in the year.

Springsteen biopic finds its audience

Landing in fourth place, Deliver Me From Nowhere - starring The Bear’s Jeremy Allen White as Bruce Springsteen - earned $3.5 million on Friday. Directed by Scott Cooper and produced by 20th Century Studios, the film follows the making of Springsteen’s Nebraska album.

According to Variety, early reviews have been mixed, but strong audience reactions and festival buzz could give it staying power through the fall.

Tron: Ares drops but stays in top five

Disney’s Tron: Ares earned another $1.3 million on Friday, down 48% from the previous week, per Deadline. The sci-fi sequel has now totaled $59 million domestically against a hefty $180 million production budget, marking a disappointing run for the studio.

FAQs

How much did Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc make on opening day?

It earned $8.5 million across Friday and previews, leading the box office.

What movies followed Chainsaw Man at the box office this weekend?

Regretting You took second place, followed by Black Phone 2 and Deliver Me From Nowhere.

How did Deliver Me From Nowhere perform?

The Bruce Springsteen biopic opened to $3.5 million and is projected to hit $8–$12 million by Sunday.

Which studio released Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc?

Sony’s anime label Crunchyroll distributed the film in both dubbed and subtitled formats.