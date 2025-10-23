Jeremy Allen White says he felt ‘fragile’ and ‘strange’ playing Bruce Springsteen

Jeremy Allen White has the onerous task of playing Bruce Springsteen in the latter’s biopic – Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere. The 34-year-old actor recently revealed in an interview with Entertainment Weekly that he felt “fragile” at times essaying the role. Jeremy Allen White speaks about ‘strange’ experience of playing Bruce Springsteen in his biopic(Instagram/ 20thcenturystudios)

Jeremy Allen White on playing Bruce Springsteen

“(Springsteen) and I spoke a lot, I remember, in preparation. I had a really wonderful afternoon or evening where he took me on the Freehold (Springsteen’s hometown) tour. We would text and we would call. And then once we got to set, there was like, such a … I don't know, I felt very fragile at times,” he was quoted as saying.

He added that it was “strange” in a way to play this role because, as he said, “these are real moments that have happened, these are real rooms.” White also discussed needing “a little bit of separation into my own kind of understanding.”

Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere

The much-awaited biopic of the ‘Boss’ hits theaters on Friday, October 24. White plays the central character, while Jeremy Strong is in the role of Jon Landau, his co-producer and manager. Other actors in the movie include Stephen Graham (playing Springsteen’s father), Paul Walter Hauser, and Odessa Young (playing the fictional girlfriend of the musician).

The movie is based on the book of the same name, authored by Warren Zanes. EW reports that it follows the personal struggles of the legendary musician as he works to create the iconic album, Nebraska, which came out in 1982.

The Guardian describes the story of the development of Nebraska as the “meat of the film’s drama.” It is this album that features the iconic track – Born in the USA.

