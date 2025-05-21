After Bruce Springsteen, American rocker Neil Young slams Donald Trump: ‘Stop thinking about what rockers are saying’

Veteran American rocker Neil Young, a prominent critic of Donald Trump, spoke out about the president’s recent online clash with singer-songwriter Bruce Springsteen and other artists. While Neil thanked Bruce for his outspoken stance, he urged the current American President to concentrate on more urgent matters than musicians’ opinions. Neil Young has criticised Donald Trump

Taking to his website recently, Neil wrote: “Bruce and thousands of musicians think you are ruining America. You worry about that instead of the dyin’ kids in Gaza. That’s your problem. I am not scared of you. Neither are the rest of us. You shut down FEMA when we needed it most. That’s your problem Trump. STOP THINKING ABOUT WHAT ROCKERS ARE SAYING. Think about saving America from the mess you made.”

The conflict began last Friday after Bruce criticized POTUS administration during his concert in the UK., calling it “a corrupt, incompetent and treasonous administration.”

Donald fired back via social media, calling Bruce a “dried out ‘prune’ of a rocker” and warning him to “KEEP HIS MOUTH SHUT until he gets back into the Country, that’s just ‘standard fare’. Then we’ll all see how it goes for him!”

He also targeted Taylor Swift the same day, claiming her popularity dropped after he said he hated her. Neil responded, “Taylor Swift is right. So is Bruce. You know how I feel. You are more worried about yourself than AMERICA. Wake up Trump!! Remember what the White House is?”

Unfazed by Donald’s comments, Bruce continued to criticise the president in subsequent shows. By Monday, the American President posted a lengthy message accusing musicians like Bruce, Beyoncé, and U2's Bono of accepting money for endorsements at Kamala Harris’ rallies, though he offered no proof.

Neil, in his post, urged the Republicans to “Wake up” and also declared, “This guy is out of control. We need a real president!”

Neil has consistently expressed his disdain for Trump. In April, he worried the president might block his return to the US after his European tour due to his critical remarks. Later that month, he joined Joan Baez and Maggie Rogers performing at a Bernie Sanders rally in Los Angeles.

On his website, Neil also posted a video of Bruce’s concert critique of the Trump administration with the headline “THANKS BRUCE.” He expressed solidarity, saying, “As a Canadian-American dual citizen, I stand with the great majority, thanking you for speaking so eloquently and truthfully on behalf of the American people. We are with you my old friend. Your great songs of America ring true as you sing them to Europe and the world!”