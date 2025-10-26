Justin Herbert and Madison Beer turn heads courtside at Lakers game; Netizens say ‘Look at that smile on his face’

Justin Herbert and Madison Beer turned heads at the Los Angeles Lakers game on Saturday, October 25, as the couple turned a regular-season matchup into a celebrity date night. Justin Herbert and Madison Beer have made rare public appearance courtside at the LA Lakers game.(X/@Lakers)

The Los Angeles Chargers quarterback and the pop star sat courtside at the Crypto.com Arena as the Lakers registered a 128-110 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Justin Herbert, Madison Beer spotted courtside at Lakers game

Herbert and Beer are officially Hollywood’s latest crossover couple, and they seem perfectly fine letting the world watch them together. The duo arrived in matching black outfits at the venue. Within minutes, their photo hit the Lakers’ official Instagram page, drawing over 252,000 likes.

Justin Herbert, Madison Beer's relationship

Their relationship first made headlines back in August when Herbert and Beer were spotted at a Los Angeles café together, Page Six reported.

They went public at a Chargers game on October 5, where they shared a kiss on the sidelines, confirming weeks of speculation. Now they were spotted together courtside at one of LA’s biggest celebrity stages.

Herbert is already a major name in the NFL, leading the Chargers as their franchise quarterback since 2020. Coming off a solid performance against the Vikings last week, his game-day confidence seems to follow him off the field.

Beer is riding her own wave of success. She recently performed at the 2025 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, a global event, and is a fresh off her fashion week appearances. Known for her sharp style and calm poise, Beer seemed perfectly at home next to Herbert amid the usual chaos of cameras and courtside chatter.

During the latest outing, the two looked relaxed, not playing to the spotlight, but not hiding from it either.

Social media reacts to the courtside appearance

The post on the Lakers' Instagram page garnered thousands of comments. One user commented, “Look at that smile on his face. My man's winning.”

Another person added, “Buddy dropped 25 fantasy pts for me last night. 24 hrs later is courtside at a Lakers game with Madison beer. That's my QB.” A third user wrote, “Be the best QB Thursday night. Be the best bf courtside Friday night. But always consistent with hating making eye contact with the camera. xoxo”

Another user wrote, “Ooooo look at me I’m f***ing Justin Herbert who is a great guy and good at football and now dates Madison beer give me a fuckin break. I’m so jealous.”

FAQs

Who is Justin Herbert dating?

Justin Herbert is dating pop star Madison Beer.

When did Justin Herbert and Madison Beer go public?

They first appeared together at a Chargers game on October 6, 2025.

How did Justin Herbert and Madison Beer meet?

It is being said that they met through mutual friends in Los Angeles earlier in 2025, before dating rumors began in August.