Robert Irwin shares heartfelt tribute to late father Steve Irwin, vows to continue his legacy | Watch

Robert Irwin, the son of the late wildlife conservationist Steve Irwin, has posted a heartfelt tribute to his father on social media, conveying his gratitude and a promise to continue The Crocodile Hunter star’s mission. Robert Irwin honors his late father Steve with a heartfelt social media tribute, vowing to continue his conservation legacy.(AFP)

“To continue this legacy is the honour of my life. If I can make my dad proud, I’ve done my job. Behind everything I do is a conservation mission that my dad started,” Robert Irwin wrote on X.

Robert Irwin remembers his father Steve Irwin

Steve Irwin died on September 4, 2006, after an unprovoked attack by a stingray. At that time, the 44-year-old was filming in the Batt Reef off the coast of Australia, according to People magazine.

The Crocodile Hunter host left behind his wife, Terri, and their two children: Bindi and Robert.

Robert, 21, and his family members now carry forward the legacy of Steve Irwin.

In a post on X, Robert shared an emotional message for his late father and promised to carry forward his mission to protect wildlife, besides inspiring future generations.

The social media post, accompanied by a throwback video of Steve Irwin, has garnered significant attention on the internet. In the clip, he talks about his family members as well as his love for wildlife.

The post has been shared by several fans and conservation supporters, who have lauded Robert Irwin for living by the ideals that constituted Steve Irwin's engagement with the cause.

In a very short time, the post had been liked and shared by thousands of people, who termed it "incredible".

“Your father would feel pride as vast as the ocean for your efforts and accomplishments,” one person wrote in the comments section.

Another added, “As a parent I can promise you that your Dad loved you more than anything.”

Robert Irwin’s journey on Dancing with the Stars

Robert is currently taking part in the dance reality show’s 34th season along with professional partner Witney Carson.

At the Australia Zoo, Robert plays a pivotal role in the overall direction of rescuing local wildlife, rejuvenating habitats, and community education through Wildlife Warriors, a conservation charity founded by his parents in 2002. The organization is the umbrella for the support of research in the field, the provision of medical care to the injured animals, and awareness campaigns around the globe.

FAQs

Who is Robert Irwin?

He is a TV personality and photographer working at Australia Zoo. He is the son of Steve and Terri Irwin.

What work does Wildlife Warriors do?

Wildlife Warriors is a conservation organization founded by Steve Irwin and his wife, Terri, aimed at protecting injured, threatened, or endangered wildlife around the world.

What happened to Steve Irwin?

He died in September 2006 after being attacked by a stingray.