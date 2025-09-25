Will Madison Beer attend Justin Herbert, Chargers' game vs NY Giants at MetLife? Here's the latest

With the New York Giants (0-3) all set to take on the Los Angeles Chargers (3-0) at MetLife Stadium this weekend, fans are wondering whether they will get to witness singer Madison Beer back in the stands in support of quarterback Justin Herbert. The game, set to be played in New Jersey's East Rutherford, is drawing major attention amid the growing rumors around Beer's romantic connection to Herbert. Will Madison Beer attend Justin Herbert's game at MetLife Stadium this weekend?(AFP)

Madison Beer attends Chargers vs Broncos game

During Week 3, the Chargers had an extra special supporter in the stands when the NFL team registered a thrilling 23-20 victory against the Denver Broncos. The 26-year-old singer was spotted enjoying the game from a suite at the SoFi Stadium, according to the New York Post.

In several videos and photographs that went viral on social media, Beer was seen wearing a yellow top and jeans at the game. She first sparked dating rumors with Justin Herbert in August.

At that time, the Yes Baby singer even shared a video from the venue on her Instagram Stories. During the Chargers vs Broncos game on September 21, Herbert performed exceptionally well and went 28-for-47 with 300 yards.

Notably, Madison Beer has been seen at Chargers matches in the past as well, long before rumors of her romantic relationship with Herbert started doing the rounds.

In December last year, she was seen during the team's match against the Denver Broncos. At that time, she was seen in a blue sweatshirt and jeans.

Earlier this month, Beer stepped out with Herbert after the Chargers' season-opening victory against the Chiefs.

Will Madison Beer remain present at MetLife Stadium?

For now, there is no official confirmation regarding Beer's presence during the Chargers' game against the Giants. However, fans would not be surprised if the New York native might appear during the matchup. With the Chargers riding an unbeaten streak this season, it would be interesting to watch the side play against the Giants.

