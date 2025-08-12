Priyanka Chopra reacts to Nick Jonas' emotional note after Jonas Brothers' performance at MetLife Stadium

Singer Nick Jonas has penned an emotional note after Jonas Brothers performed at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. Nick, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas started their Jonas20: Greetings from Your Hometown Tour on Sunday. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Nick wrote that playing to a "sold-out crowd of 52k people was truly a dream come true". Nick's wife-actor, Priyanka Chopra, has reacted to the post. Priyanka Chopra said she is proud of Nick Jonas.

Nick Jonas gets emotional as Jonas Brothers perform at MetLife Stadium

Nick shared a bunch of pictures and videos from the concert. Several artists, including Demi Lovato, joined the Jonas Brothers on stage and charmed the audience with their performances. In his note, Nick gave a shoutout to the "special guests who were gracious enough to give incredible performances".

The singer wrote, "Can’t put into words what last night meant to me and my family. Growing up down the street from this iconic venue and having the chance to play to a sold-out crowd of 52k people was truly a dream come true. Not to mention the special guests who were gracious enough to give incredible performances that signified the journey we’ve been on over these past 20 years."

Priyanka Chopra lauds Nick on his post

Nick added that it will take time for him to "fully unpack what happened" during their first performance. "My heart is full. It’s going to probably take me a few days, maybe weeks, to fully unpack what happened on August 10, 2025, but I’ll tell you one thing for sure, I can’t wait to get back on stage tomorrow night in Bristow and continue this celebration of life, family and music," concluded his note. He geo-tagged the location as MetLife Stadium. Reacting to the post, Priyanka wrote, "So proud! clapping emojis)."

About Jonas Brothers' MetLife concert

The show began with a set by All-American Rejects, who played Dirty Little Secret and Gives You Hell. Other celebrities who performed at the venue include Switchfoot, Jesse McCartney, Marshmello and Dean Lewis. At the event, Franklin Jonas, mom Denise Jonas and dad Kevin Jonas Sr came on stage to perform When You Look Me in the Eyes. Kevin’s wife Danielle Jonas also came on stage with their daughters Valentina and Alena.

About Jonas Brothers' upcoming shows

The Jonas20: Greetings from Your Hometown Tour consists of 52 concerts. The concert will conclude on November 14, in Uncasville, Connecticut.

About Priyanka's new projects

Fans will next see Priyanka in the second season of the web series Citadel. She is set to play a 19th-century Caribbean pirate in The Bluff. In India, Priyanka will also star in SS Rajamouli's upcoming film alongside Mahesh Babu.

Priyanka was recently seen in Heads of State alongside Idris Elba and John Cena. Directed by Ilya Naishuller, it is streaming on Prime Video.