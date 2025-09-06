‘The Madison Beer effect…’: Justin Herbert's rumored beau gets credit for Chargers' win

Justin Herbert made a big statement against the Kansas City Chiefs on Friday. The veteran quarterback not only led a famous win but also outperformed most expectations. The LA Chargers won 27-21. Herbert completed 25-of-34 passes for 318 yards and three touchdowns. The 27-year-old completed passes to eight different pass catchers and picked apart the Chiefs' defense. Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert leaves the field after beating the Chiefs on Friday(AP)

However, more than Herbert himself, it was his rumored romantic interest, Madison Beer, who was in the spotlight. While nothing is confirmed yet, the two were spotted having a good time in Los Angeles last month.

“Justin Herbert can thank Madison Beer for this performance,” one fan wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“Madison Beer might make Herbert QB1 of the league,” another one added.

Herbert and Beer first sparked dating speculation when the quarterback was seen on the set of one of the singer's shoots. Madison appeared to introduce him to other crew members. They were later hanging out in LA over the weekend.

On Friday, Herbert became just the third quarterback in Chargers history with 300 yards and three TDs in a season opener. His 19-yard run for a first down dashed any comeback hopes the Chiefs had with 2:21 to play. He finished 25 of 34 and was sacked three times for the Chargers.

Mahomes was 24 of 39 for 258 yards, one touchdown and two sacks.

Herbert's 23-yard TD pass to Quentin Johnston extended the lead to 26-18 with 5:02 remaining in the fourth. They hooked up for a 5-yard TD on the Chargers' opening drive of the game.

The Chargers beat the Chiefs for the first time since Sept. 26, 2021, in Kansas City.

Injuries

The Chiefs were already down two receivers to start the game, with Rashee Rice suspended to start the season and rookie Jalen Royals out with a knee injury.

They lost another one three snaps into the game.

Xavier Worthy and teammate Kelce collided on a third-down pass. Worthy had to be helped off the field and was later ruled out with a right shoulder injury.

Chargers linebacker Denzel Perryman didn't return after leaving with an ankle injury in the third.

The Chargers visit Las Vegas on Sept. 15 in the second of three straight against division rivals.

(With AP inputs)