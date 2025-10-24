Is Madison Beer supporting Justin Herbert at LA Chargers vs Vikings game at SoFi Stadium today?

As the Justin Herbert-led Los Angeles Chargers took on the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday, fans wondered if the star quarterback's girlfriend, Madison Beer, was at the SoFi Stadium to support her beau. Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) arrives before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings (AP)

Beer, the 26-year-old pop sensation known for hits like "Selfish," and Herbert, 27, have become one of 2025's most talked-about couples. Their romance, which reportedly began in August, went public with a sideline kiss at SoFi Stadium during the Chargers' Week 5 win over the Washington Commanders.

It is unclear if Beer is at the SoFi Stadium to support Herbert, in the Chargers' Week 8 game against the Vikings.

Madison Beer-Justin Herbert relationship timeline

August 18, 2025: First Sighting Sparks Rumors

Herbert was spotted visiting Beer on the set of a music video or photo shoot in Los Angeles. The 6-foot-6 QB arrived in his car, and Beer left with him, looking cozy.

This marked the first public link between the Grammy-nominated singer and the Chargers star, who had just wrapped training camp.

September 5, 2025: Chargers Kick Off with 'Good Luck' Vibes

The Chargers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 3-0 in their Sao Paulo opener, sparking fan theories crediting Beer as Herbert's "good luck charm."

Herbert threw for 250 yards and two TDs, his best since Week 1. Beer, absent from the event, was praised online for her "remote support," though unconfirmed.

September 15, 2025: Herbert Denies, But Tea Brews

Herbert shut down rumors on The Pat McAfee Show, calling Beer a "close friend" and insisting they "just play chess sometimes." Beer stayed silent, but sightings of them at a Malibu dinner that week contradicted him, looking intimate.

October 5, 2025: Official Confirmation with Sideline PDA

During the Chargers' 38-24 win over the Commanders, Beer was spotted in the stands, looking cozy in Herbert's No 10 jersey. Before kickoff, the couple shared a passionate kiss on the sideline, captured by NBC cameras and going viral with 5 million views. Herbert's 312-yard, 3-TD performance sealed the moment, with Beer later posting a heart emoji on Instagram. The PDA silenced doubters, confirming the romance.

October 17, 2025: Beer Addresses the Tea

Beer teased her album Locket's release during a Call Her Daddy podcast, saying, "Love's a wild ride - chess and all." Herbert, fresh off a win against the Titans, called her "my MVP" in a post-game interview.