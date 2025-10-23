NFL commissioner defends Bad Bunny amid backlash over Super Bowl halftime show: ‘Carefully thought through’

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has pushed back against growing calls to remove Bad Bunny from the upcoming Super Bowl LX Halftime Show on February 8, 2026, saying the league stands by its decision. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell stands by decision to keep Bad Bunny as Super Bowl Halftime headliner amid criticism(AP)

Bad Bunny is one of the most-streamed artists in the world. He is known for addressing various issues through his lyrics, such as identity, inequality, and immigration, through his music and public appearances.

Goodell responds to criticism

ESPN reported that Goodell spoke about the controversy during the NFL’s fall meeting this week, stressing that the selection process for halftime performers is deliberate and based on global appeal. “He’s one of the leading and most popular entertainers in the world,” Goodell said. “It’s carefully thought through.”

Goodell added that the league has faced criticism every year, no matter who headlines the show. The goal has always been to “put on an event that balances entertainment and cultural impact,” he explained.

Reactions to Bad Bunny headlining the halftime show

Bad Bunny’s selection has sparked criticism from conservative groups. They have pointed to the Puerto Rican singer’s political stances, including past comments opposing Donald Trump’s immigration policies, according to Deadline.

Turning Point USA also announced an alternative to the NFL’s regular halftime show. They're calling it The All-American Halftime Show. Details on the performers have not yet been revealed.

But Bad Bunny fans are excited for his halftime show. Shakira, in an exclusive interview with Variety, shared her excitement ahead of Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl LX Halftime Show. “It’s the perfect moment for a performance like this. I can’t wait to watch it," she said.

NFL says more artists could join the show

Goodell reiterated that the NFL’s focus remains on entertainment. The league aims to create a show that “feels like a celebration for everyone watching, no matter where they’re from,” he said. The halftime show is still being finalized, with additional performers to be added.

Past Super Bowl Halftime show controversies

The Super Bowl Halftime Show has long been one of television’s biggest events. Over the years, performers from Beyoncé and The Weeknd to Rihanna have faced scrutiny. Though most shows have gone on to earn massive viewership and praise. Bad Bunny is expected to follow that tradition.

Despite the criticism, the NFL shows no sign of reconsidering its choice. As Goodell noted, the goal isn’t to avoid controversy. It’s to put on a show that gets people talking and to remind them why the Super Bowl halftime show is still the most-watched broadcast of the year.

FAQs:

Why are people criticizing Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl performance?

Some conservative groups have objected to his political views and past criticism of Donald Trump’s immigration policies.

Did Roger Goodell confirm Bad Bunny will still perform?

Yes. Goodell said the league stands by its choice, calling it a carefully considered decision.

Could other artists join Bad Bunny at the Super Bowl?

Possibly. Goodell said the show is still being finalized and may include additional performers.