Why Roger Goodell is booed at every NFL Draft | Here's the REAL reason

Roger Goodell, the Commissioner of the National Football League (NFL), is booed by the fans in attendance during the NFL Draft every year. Ever since he replaced Paul Tagliabue and got appointed as the Commissioner of the NFL in 2006, he has been receiving a chorus of boos from the audience – and it gets louder every year. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell is booed at every Draft(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

Why does Roger Goodell get booed at drafts?

Goodell faces relentless booing at NFL Drafts, a tradition rooted in fan frustration. As the league’s public face, he absorbs blame for unpopular decisions—fines, referee issues, and scandals like Deflategate or concussion cover-ups. The draft offers a rare chance for fans to directly express discontent, a practice dating back to at least 2011. Goodell leans into the “villain” role, even encouraging louder jeers.

What does the Commissioner do?

The NFL Commissioner is responsible for overseeing the league’s operations – such as player conduct and overall rules. It’s clearly not easy to be at the top of such a popular sports league when you’re the one getting all the hate from the fans. The NFL Draft is one of the few times when fans can interact with Goodell and actively let out all the frustrations that they’ve built up during these years regarding the league and its officials.

Nothing happens in the NFL without the approval of the owners, and the Commissioner is the figurehead of the league’s owners. Fines are levied for unsportsmanlike behaviour, missing practices, meetings, or any media appearances. The owners maintain discipline by doing these, however, all the hate is directed towards the Commissioner, as they are the spokesperson and representative of the owners and their policies.

Who is Roger Goodell?

Born in Jamestown, NY on February 19, 1959, Roger Goodell is an American businessman who has been serving as the Commissioner of the NFL since 2006. Goodell graduated from Bronxville High School, where he captained all three teams in football, basketball, and baseball as a senior and was named the school's athlete of the year.

He began his NFL career as an administrative intern in 1982 in the league office in New York under Commissioner Pete Rozelle. A year later, he joined the New York Jets as an intern, but returned to the administration in 1984 as an assistant in the public relations department. Later on, Goodell also played a huge role in the expansion of the league, realignment, and stadium development, including the launch of the NFL Network and also bagging television agreements.