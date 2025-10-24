Who will replace Alex Vesia in the World Series? Why did the Los Angeles Dodgers star withdraw?

Veteran reliever Alex Vesia has left the Los Angeles Dodgers squad for personal reasons and won't be available for their bullpen in the World Series. In an official statement, the team announced on Thursday, "It’s with a heavy heart that we share that Alex Vesia is away from the team as he and his wife Kayla navigate a deeply personal family matter." Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Alex Vesia (51) reacts during a game.(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

"The entire Dodgers organization is sending our thoughts to the Vesia family, and we will provide an update at a later date."

The exact reason for Vesia's absence hasn't been revealed by the team, and neither by him. Vesia registered 3.02 ERA and an 80-22 K-BB ratio over 59 2/3 innings this season. He bagged two wins in seven playoff games, he also allowed two runs and walked three in 4 2/3 innings.

Vesia and Kayla have been together since 2019 and he proposed in 2022. They tied the knot in 2024. In April 2025, the announced that Kayla was pregnant and they were expecting a baby girl.

Will Alex Vesia return?

Speaking on Vesia's possible return, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said, "We’re in the mode of trying to understand the process, the rules, a way that we could sort of try to navigate the roster. We’re going through the process of trying to backfill his spot on the roster."

"Honestly, I think we’re just going day to day with really no expectations."

Vesia could be replaced by Tanner Scott in the World Series roster. Scott got 23 saves in his first season with the Dodgers, he pitched to a 4.74 ERA and gave up 11 home runs in 57 innings. He was left off the Dodgers' NLCS roster, despite signing a four-year, 72 million Dollars contract last offseason.