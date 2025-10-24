Kayla Vesia: What happened to Alex Vesia's wife? 5 things to know about her

The Los Angeles Dodgers announced on Thursday that star pitcher Alex Vesia had to leave Toronto, where he was with the team, a day ahead of the start of the World Series. In a statement put on social media, the MLB team noted that it was due to a ‘deeply personal matter’. Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts was asked about Alex Vesia's possible return.(X/@Dodgers)

“It's with a heavy heart that we share that Alex Vesia is away from the team as he and his wife Kayla navigate a deeply personal family matter. The entire Dodgers organization is sending our thoughts to the Vesia family, and we will provide an update at a later date,” they said.

While what exactly led to Vesia's departure is not known, many have flocked to his wife Kayla's account to express support to her.

What happened to Kayla?

It is unclear if anything has happened to Kayla but the team shared the statement with a ‘heavy heart’ and sent their ‘thoughts’ to Vesia and his family, sparking worry among fans.

Five things to know about Kayla

Kayla and Alex have been together since 2019 and he proposed in 2022. They tied the knot in 2024. When Alex proposed, Kayla had written on her Instagram “I get to spend the rest of my life with Mi Bebe! 11-18-2022 holds a special place in my heart! I can’t wait to marry the love of my life.”

In April 2025, the couple had announced that Kayla was pregnant and they were expecting a baby girl.

Kayla has reportedly been with Alex Vesia through his highs and lows, and her social media shows posts where she's cheering the MLB star on. The Dodgers pitcher is also lavish with praise on social media. On the occasion of their anniversary, he posted “Happy One Year Anniversary Babe! You are my best friend, my biggest supporter and the love of my life! You are the best momma to our little chickens and an amazing wifey! I love you so much! Can’t wait to see what year 2 has in store for us!”

Kayla Howard, who became Vesia after marriage, has a strong social media presence and enjoys a solid fan following on platforms like TikTok and Instagram.

On Instagram, her latest photo has seen an outpouring of support from Dodgers fans. She wrote “& NOW… ONTO THE WORLD SERIES” after celebrating a game win with her husband, while sporting the baby bump. The post has seen supportive comments like “Just saw the dodger’s announcement, hope everything is okay!! & everything with baby girl is okay.”

Speaking about Vesia's possible return, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said “We’re in the mode of trying to understand the process, the rules, a way that we could sort of try to navigate the roster. We’re going through the process of trying to backfill his spot on the roster.” He added, “Honestly, I think we’re just going day to day with really no expectations,” he said.

(With AP inputs)