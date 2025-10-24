Alex Vesia to miss World Series Game 1 vs Blue Jays? Dodgers give concerning update

Alex Vesia could miss Game 1 of the World Series between the Los Angeles Chargers and Toronto Blue Jays on Friday. The team is prepared and is already looking at options. This comes after it was announced that Vesia and his wife, Kayla, are dealing with a ‘deeply personal family matter’. Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Alex Vesia (51) reacts after a strike out in the eleventh inning against the Philadelphia Phillies (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

“It’s with a heavy heart that we share that Alex Vesia is away from the team as he and his wife Kayla navigate a deeply personal family matter,” the Dodgers said in a statement. “The entire organization is sending our thoughts to the Vesia family, and we will provide an update at a later date.”

Vesia’s wife, Kayla, who is pregnant, was spotted celebrating the Dodgers' last win. She even posted a series of photos on Instagram.

Will Alex Vesia miss the World Series Game 1 vs the Blue Jays?

In a key update, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said that the team is still figuring out how Vesia's absence would impact their roster, which should be finalized by Friday morning.

Alex Vesia has been crucial for the team so far. He went 4-2 with a 3.02 ERA in 68 regular-season games. He is 2-0 with a 3.86 ERA in seven postseason appearances.

“We’re in the mode of trying to understand the process, the rules, a way that we could sort of try to navigate the roster. We’re going through the process of trying to backfill his spot on the roster," the manager noted on Thursday.

Roberts was also asked if Vesia would miss the game. “Honestly, I think we’re just going day to day with really no expectations,” he said.

