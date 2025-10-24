Alex Vesia's wife Kayla's latest post gets support from Dodgers fans amid troubling update

Alex Vesia family update: Hundreds of Dodgers fans showed support to the 29-year-old's wife, Kayla, after the team announced that the couple is dealing with a family matter. While specific details were not revealed, fans commented under Kayla's latest social media post. Alex Vesia #51 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts after the third out in the seventh inning against the Milwaukee Brewers(Getty Images via AFP)

The Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Alex Vesia was not with the team in Toronto on Thursday, one day before Game 1 of the World Series, the team said. Manager Dave Roberts said the defending champions were still working through how the left-hander's absence would impact their World Series roster.

“It's with a heavy heart that we share that Alex Vesia is away from the team as he and his wife Kayla navigate a deeply personal family matter. The entire Dodgers organization is sending our thoughts to the Vesia family, and we will provide an update at a later date,” the statement read.

Vesia's wife, who is pregnant, was spotted celebrating Dodgers' last win in a photo shared on Instagram.

“& NOW… ONTO THE WORLD SERIES ‼️” she wrote in the caption about five days ago.

Fans showed support. “Just saw the dodger’s announcement, hope everything is okay!! & everything with baby girl is okay 🙏🏼🩷” one person wrote in the comment section.

“@babyy_vesia Just seen the Dodger’s announcement. Hoping and praying everything is okay with Baby Vesia! Dodger Mom Fans are here for you! 🙏🏼💙🩷” another one added.

“Sending you a big hug Kayla, praying for your family and hope everything is okay. Dodgers nation is here for you 🥺💙” a third fan wrote.

Vesia went 4-2 with a 3.02 ERA in 68 regular-season games. He is 2-0 with a 3.86 ERA in seven postseason appearances.

“We’re in the mode of trying to understand the process, the rules, a way that we could sort of try to navigate the roster,” Roberts said before the Dodgers worked out at Rogers Centre. “We’re going through the process of trying to backfill his spot on the roster.”

(With AP inputs)