What happened to Alex Vesia? What to know about wife Kayla, family amid Dodgers star's 'deeply personal matter'

The Los Angeles Dodgers announced on Thursday that they are without their star pitcher Alex Vesia. He was not with them in Toronto a day before the World Series begins. In a social media statement, the Dodgers said it was due to a ‘deeply personal matter’. Alex Vesia went 4-2 with a 3.02 ERA in 68 regular-season games. He is 2-0 with a 3.86 ERA in seven postseason appearances.(Reuters)

“It's with a heavy heart that we share that Alex Vesia is away from the team as he and his wife Kayla navigate a deeply personal family matter. The entire Dodgers organization is sending our thoughts to the Vesia family, and we will provide an update at a later date,” the statement read.

What happened to Alex Vesia?

It is not known exactly what happened to Vesia apart from the fact that he's dealing with something deeply personal. His wife, Kayla, is pregnant and the couple have been expecting their first child.

However, one thing is clear. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts does not have any ‘expectations’ about Vesia's return. Speaking to the media, he said “We’re in the mode of trying to understand the process, the rules, a way that we could sort of try to navigate the roster. We’re going through the process of trying to backfill his spot on the roster.”

Replying to whether Vesia would not be on the roster for the best-of-seven series against the AL champion Blue Jays, Roberts said that he did not know for sure. “Honestly, I think we’re just going day to day with really no expectations,” he said.

Vesia went 4-2 with a 3.02 ERA in 68 regular-season games. He is 2-0 with a 3.86 ERA in seven postseason appearances.

Who is Kayla, Alex Vesia's wife?

Vesia and wife Kayla announced they were expecting a baby back in April 2025, when the baseball player turned 29. Kayla is a TikTok influencer who has over 28 thousand followers and more than a million likes on her posts.

The two reportedly went on a normal date at first, but things soon got serious, culminating in a wedding. Kayla has reportedly been by Alex through his highs and lows. When the Dodgers player had proposed to her in San Diego at the Marine Street Beach, she had shared on Instagram “I get to spend the rest of my life with Mi Bebe! 11-18-2022 holds a special place in my heart! I can’t wait to marry the love of my life.”

The two had met in 2019 and Vesia proposed to Kayla Howard in 2022, which marked the start of their love story.

Alex Vesia family

Vesia's parents are Bob and Cindy, and they were in Alpine, California, when the Dodgers star was born.

(With AP inputs)