Kim Kardashian responds to backlash over daughter North’s fake tattoos and piercing look: ‘Such a non-issue’

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian has called out trolls for slamming her daughter, North West, over fake face tattoos and piercings. Kim Kardashian will next appear alongside Naomi Watts and Glenn Close in All’s Fair. (AP)

Last weekend, the 12-year-old shared several clips on her TikTok account with face modifications and nose piercings. She was joined by her friends, who also sported a different look. In a few videos, they added colored hair strings to their braids and donned eye lenses. Soon after, the videos went viral on the internet.

The clips also sparked outrage among fans, with one user writing, “How about go be a kid.” Another person added, “She’s 12 years old, by the way.”

The joint TikTok account of Kim and her daughter later came out in defense.

“This is such a non-issue,” it stated, alongside a crying face emoji, as reported by People magazine.

Kim Kardashian on North West’s fashion choices

Recently, Kim made an appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast, where she talked about North’s fashion choices.

On October 15, the reality TV star revealed to the podcast host, “She's really mature in one sense, where she'll be like, 'Mom, I saw this, and I don't really care that they don't like... my blue hair or this or that.'” Kim Kardashian added, “She's really confident…”

Elsewhere in the conversation, the mother of four went on to talk about the challenges of being a mom to a pre-teen. She also confessed that she had made a few mistakes earlier and had asked for a “little bit of grace.”

The SKIMS owner asserted, “I'm like, okay, we're never wearing that again. Unfortunately, we made that mistake in front of the whole world,” as reported by People.

Kim concluded by stating that, as a mother, she was also learning at the same time.

Also Read: All about brain aneurysms: Neurosurgeon with 26 years of experience explains how serious Kim Kardashian's condition is

Kim Kardashian’s advice for North West

Kim’s defense for her daughter came after the former faced criticism for letting North wear a dermal piercing on her middle finger while in Rome.

Despite the trolls and backlash, Kim shared on the podcast that she has advised her eldest daughter to follow her own path when it comes to fashion and beauty. "I've had those conversations with North about makeup because she loves her lip liner," the media personality explained.

On the work front, Kim will next appear alongside Naomi Watts and Glenn Close in All’s Fair.

Also Read: Kim Kardashian goes all out in bold, almost-nude outfits; fans ask if her ‘inspo’ is Bianca Censori

FAQs

How many children does Kim Kardashian have?

Kim Kardashian has four kids.

What is North West’s age?

She is 12 years old.

Who is North West’s father?

Kanye West is North West’s father.