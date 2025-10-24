Emman Atienza dies at 19: 5 things about the rising TikTok influencer

Emmanuelle 'Emman' Atienza, the 19-year-old daughter of television host and weatherman Kim 'Kuya Kim' Atienza and Philippine Eagle Foundation president Felicia Hung-Atienza, has died, her family announced on Friday. The news of her sudden death sent shockwaves through social media, where she was celebrated as a rising influencer, model, and creative voice. Emman Atienza, known for her vibrant personality and relatable online presence, had built a loyal following on TikTok

Emman, known for her vibrant personality and relatable online presence, had built a loyal following on TikTok and Instagram. Beyond her social media fame, she was recognised for her passion for fitness, fashion, and the arts. Here are five things to know about the young Atienza whose energy and authenticity touched thousands.

A 'proud' Aquarian

Born on February 8, 2006, Emmanuelle “Emman” Atienza was a proud Aquarius. The youngest of three siblings, she was the daughter of TV personality Kuya Kim Atienza and Felicia Hung-Atienza, and the granddaughter of former Manila mayor Lito Atienza.

Half-Filipino and half-Taiwanese, Emman often reflected both cultures in her personality — independent, curious, and expressive. She shared a close bond with her older siblings, Jose and Eliana, and was often seen attending family events with her parents.

Life full of movement

Emman was known for her love of fitness and adventure. In school, she pursued gymnastics and ballet, showing both grace and discipline. Over the years, she expanded her interests to include rock climbing, free diving, and swimming.

Her social media pages reflected this active lifestyle - from wellness routines to fitness progress updates.

Budding model

Emman was deeply passionate about fashion and modelling. She trained under Farrah Models Philippines and attended the prestigious Coco Rocha Model Camp in 2022, where she honed her runway skills and industry confidence.

That same year, she made her debut at Bench Fashion Week, marking her entry into the world of professional modelling.

Creative at heart

Beyond the runway, Emman was also an artist. According to her agency, Status by Sparkle, she took an intensive design course at the Parsons Summer Academy in New York - a program designed for young creatives.

Her interest in design extended to her social media content, where she showcased an eye for aesthetics and visual storytelling. She often posted about art, fashion, and her personal reflections, offering a glimpse into her creative world.

Rising influencer who inspired many

Emman had built a large following online — 818,900 on TikTok and 193,000 on Instagram. Known for her confident “Conyo” accent and vibrant humour, fans affectionately called her the “Conyo Final Boss.”

Her videos ranged from lifestyle and beauty routines to funny skits and candid talks about mental health and identity. In 2024, she officially joined GMA Network’s influencer agency Status by Sparkle, further solidifying her place in the entertainment and digital space.

Despite her young age, Emman used her platform to speak openly about self-worth, positivity, and mental health — topics that resonated deeply with her followers. Her mother, Felicia, described her as “someone who made people feel seen and heard.”

No cause of death has been released by the family yet.