Doctor explains why brain aneurysms could be life-threatening, shares risk factors amidst Kim Kardashian's diagnosis

ICYMI, Kim Kardashian has revealed a shocking health update - she has been diagnosed with a brain aneurysm, which her doctors link to stress from her high-profile divorce with Kanye West. The 45-year-old reality TV star opened up about her condition in the season 7 premiere of The Kardashians, which aired on October 22. While aneurysms can often go unnoticed, they carry serious risks if they rupture. Kim Kardashian recently revealed that she has been diagnosed with a brain aneurysm.(AP)

Dr Kunal Sood, an anesthesiologist and interventional pain medicine specialist, explains the key risk factors for brain aneurysms, as well as how they are detected and effectively managed. In an Instagram video posted on October 25, the doctor explains what makes an aneurysm dangerous and shares the treatment options that can help minimise the risks.

What is brain aneurysm?

According to Dr Sood, aneurysms are more common than people think, and explains, “It forms when a weak spot develops in a blood vessel and the brain, and slowly balloons outward, like a thin patch on a worn balloon.” However, most aneurysms are harmless and often discovered by chance - the real danger begins when one ruptures. The doctor warns, “If one ruptures, it can cause bleeding around the brain, which is called a subarachnoid hemorrhage, which can be life-threatening.”

Risk factors

Dr Sood highlights the following factors that can increase the likelihood of aneurysms forming or rupturing:

High blood pressure

Smoking

Family history of aneurysms

Certain genetic conditions such as polycystic kidney disease or Ehlers-Danlos syndrome

Detection and management

According to Dr Sood, aneurysms are usually detected through MRI or CT angiography. Once identified, their management depends on size and risk. Small, unruptured aneurysms are often carefully monitored, while higher-risk cases may require surgical clipping or endovascular coiling to prevent rupture.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.