Fri, Oct 24, 2025
Kim Kardashian goes all out in bold, almost-nude outfits; fans ask if her ‘inspo’ is Bianca Censori

ByAkanksha Agnihotri
Published on: Oct 24, 2025 02:51 pm IST

Kim Kardashian turned heads in London, flaunting daring sheer braided corset dress and a deconstructed micro minidress, prompting comparisons to Bianca Censori.

When it comes to fashion, Kim Kardashian knows no bounds. The 45-year-old media personality and style icon often steals the spotlight with her daring, skin-baring ensembles. She turned heads once again while attending a glamorous after-party in London on Wednesday night.

Kim Kardashian turns heads in daring sheer dress at London after-party. (Instagram/@justjared)
Kim Kardashian turns heads in daring sheer dress at London after-party. (Instagram/@justjared)

The reality star was spotted in a short, sheer Dilara Findikoglu dress while leaving an exclusive gathering at photographer Mert Alas’s home, following the premiere of her upcoming series, All’s Fair. (Also read: All about brain aneurysms: Neurosurgeon with 26 years of experience explains how serious Kim Kardashian's condition is )

Kim Kardashian turns heads in bold sheer outfits

Kardashian’s bold outfit featured a beige corset-style bodice with black cut-out bra cups crafted from braided hair, cinched tightly at the waist to accentuate her figure. The dress was adorned with intricate black braids, silver beading, and crystal embellishments draping around her hips, complemented by a long tassel dangling from a silver buckle down the front.

She accessorised the look with a matching braided hair choker with a buckle, sheer black stockings, and black leather open-toe heels. Her hair was styled in a braided bun, echoing the braided details of the dress. Unlike her recent headline-making look, Kardashian kept her face bare, putting to rest speculation about plastic surgery.

In another daring ensemble, she sported a deconstructed micro minidress with a sheer corset showcasing visible boning, paired with a tiny cream satin skirt that appeared slightly frayed with wispy lace accents. She completed the look with sheer, fingerless gloves adorned with frills and lace-up gladiator heels, effortlessly blending edgy and ethereal elements.

How internet reacted

Her pictures quickly garnered attention online, racking up tons of likes and comments. One user wrote, “Is her inspo Bianca Censori?” while another added, “Let’s be honest, this fit on a skinny girl is totally fire, but on Kim’s body it looks disproportionate.”

Another commented, “Competing with Kanye’s wife,” while someone else said, “That looks so uncomfortable.” One user called the look “tacky,” and another added, “Her stylist must hate her so much.”

