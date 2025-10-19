Kim Kardashian completely covers her head as she attends the Academy Museum Gala in dramatic nude gown. Pics

Kim Kardashian has done it again! She attended the Fifth Annual Academy Museum Gala, turning heads on the red carpet with her trademark flair for bold, avant-garde fashion. Read more to decode Kim K's head turning ensemble!(instagram/@kardashantube)

Kim K arrived at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures completely enveloped in nude beige - and we mean that quite literally, from head to toe! The jaw-dropping ensemble proved once again that when it comes to red carpet drama, no one does it quite like Kim Kardashian.

A masked and bejewelled silhouette

Kim K’s striking avant-garde ensemble - a full-length, form-fitting nude beige gown - is a show-stopping creation straight off the runway from Maison Margiela’s Spring/Summer 2025 Couture Collection, designed by Glen Martens.

The dress has a strapless, structured bodice that accentuates the figure, with dramatic, flowing draped sleeves that extend from the arms to the floor, adding movement and elegance. The skirt of the gown falls in soft, gathered pleats, creating a fluid, sculptural silhouette.

A distinctive element of this look is the matching fabric that completely covers her head, giving the outfit a mysterious quality. To contrast the minimalist tone of the dress, the look is elevated with an opulent statement necklace.

The necklace is composed of large, silver-toned crystal motifs, each set with striking green emeralds at the centre. Complementing the piece were bold emerald rings that added a rich pop of colour and a touch of old-world glamour to the futuristic ensemble.

Social media is divided

As always with Kim, the internet had thoughts. Over on Instagram, fans were largely in awe, calling the look “the best she’s ever looked” and hailing her as a “freaking fashion ICON.” Many praised the bold styling, with one user writing, “Ok but this is actually so good,” while another playfully quipped, “The mummy just in time for Halloween.”

Still, not everyone was on board - some admitted that “the veil action just does not appeal to me,” while others joked - “I get the feeling people just want to squeeze the life out of Kim lolz.”

Reddit, on the other hand, was far less forgiving. Critics speculated about her comfort level, with comments like, “It seems to me that this woman wakes up every single day of her life and thinks, ‘what is the most uncomfortable and impractical thing I could possibly wear?’”

Others likened the look to something from her Kanye-era wardrobe - “This is something I'd have expected when she was with Kanye” - while one user bluntly compared it to - “I thought of Jonah Hill’s character in Django Unchained.”