Here's EXACTLY what ended Kim Kardashian, Kanye West's marriage — in her own words

"An over a decade relationship with four beautiful children is not a failure." Kim Kardashian on "the final straw" that broke her and Kanye West's marriage (Photos: X)

Even if the weight of that sentence doesn't hit you right away, the SKIMS mogul Kim Kardashian, is in fact, right. She tied the knot with rapper Kanye West back in May 2014. For a while there, the duo truly were the it-couple of Beverly Hills — that is of course, up until Ye's erraticism became his full-time personality. The duo divorced in March 2022 after a very trying and public decline of their relationship.

Kim, 44, recently appeared on Alex Cooper's Call Her Daddy podcast and SPILLED. IT. ALL. But between all the reality TV sauce and dating scandals, Kimberly did get sombre there for a moment as she attempted to trace what exactly went wrong in her marriage to Kanye.

"I do have a problem of only remembering the good. I'm a really forgiving person, but I really haven't dated like that, to, like, have those kinds of toxic relationships since I’ve been divorced. I think when you get older, you just don’t tolerate that (stuff). You don’t have time", she reflected.

Kim continued, "People can say that there was, like, signs and maybe I wasn’t paying attention to them. And I think when someone has, like, their first, like, mental break, you know, you wanna be super supportive and you wanna, like, help figure that out and you wanna really get into that with them and be there for them."

But what really broke the camel's back? Feeling like she was losing out on her sense of security. She narrated, “Just not feeling safe, you know, not even physically, just like maybe emotionally or even, you know, financially. I would like come home, and we had like five Lamborghinis and I'd come home and they'd all be gone if he was in an episode. And I'd be like, 'Oh, wait. Where's all our cars? Like, my new car?' And it would be like, oh, he gave them away to all of his friends.”