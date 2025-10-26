Game of Thrones star Isaac Hempstead Wright ties knot in London ceremony; Sophie Turner, John Bradley and others react

Isaac Hempstead Wright, who is famous for playing Bran Stark in the hugely popular TV series Game of Thrones, recently tied the knot. Sharing the exciting news with his fans on October 24, Isaac announced that he and his partner, whom he lovingly called “M,” got married in a small and private ceremony in London. Game of Thrones fame Isaac Hempstead Wright gets married at a private ceremony in London.(Instagram/isaachwright)

The 26-year-old actor posted several pictures from the wedding on Instagram.

He wrote, “The best person I have ever met, the best day of my life, the best friends and family we could ever ask for. What a day, what a life, I love you M.”

He chose to keep his spouse’s full name private, showing respect for their privacy while celebrating their special day, People magazine reported.

Castmates and fans react to wedding post

Fans and friends were quick to congratulate Isaac in the comments section of the post. Some of his former Game of Thrones co-stars also commented on the pictures.

Gwendoline Christie, who played Brienne of Tarth, wrote, “Congratulations!!!!”

Lena Headey (Cersei Lannister) added, “Congratulations ya beauties.”

Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark), Isaac’s on-screen sister, commented, “Congratulations Isaaaaaac!!!!!!”

John Bradley (Samwell Tarly) wrote, “Oh MATE!! Congratulations!”

Besides them, fans also reflected on how Isaac has grown since his early days on the show.

One user wrote, “I remember when you were just a little boy being thrown out of windows … now look at you! You’re all grown up gone off to marry….”

Another person added, “That is such brilliant news, Isaac! Massive congratulations mate. Great to see you so happy”

Some even joked that the Instagram post looked like a mini GoT reunion in the comments. “I love that the comments are a GoT reunion,” one Instagram user wrote.

Another user said, “All hail the king and queen”.

Isaac Hempstead Wright’s journey

Isaac has come a long way in his journey in showbiz. When he joined the cast of Game of Thrones, he was only 12 years old and played the character of Bran Stark for almost a decade.

Isaac said that he felt very emotional when he had to leave his character after the series ended in May 2019. Speaking to E! News, he said, “Saying goodbye to Bran and putting that costume away for the last time was like, wow. It was really weird … it was a pretty huge chapter of my life to say goodbye, so it was emotional.”

Despite shifting from acting, Isaac has been in touch with his co-stars. He shared, the group is “keen to do the reunions” and shared “people are always popping up ideas” for future meet-ups and hangouts.

FAQs

1. Who is Isaac Hempstead Wright married to?

Isaac Hempstead Wright introduced his wife as “M”, without sharing many details.

2. When did Isaac Hempstead Wright get married?

The Game of Thrones star tied the knot on October 24, 2025, in an intimate wedding ceremony attended by close family and friends.

3. What is Isaac Hempstead Wright known for?

He is best known for playing Bran Stark on HBO’s Game of Thrones, joining the show at age 12 and remaining part of the cast until the series finale in 2019.