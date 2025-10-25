James Gunn gives big update on Man of Tomorrow with epic storyboard reveal

James Gunn is already looking ahead to Man of Tomorrow, the highly anticipated follow-up to his Superman reboot. On Friday, the filmmaker gave fans a glimpse of how massive the next chapter is shaping up to be. James Gunn shared that he has completed the fourth draft of Man of Tomorrow.(AFP)

James Gunn shares Man of Tomorrow's progress

Gunn took to Threads on Friday, October 24, to post a photograph that instantly got DC fans buzzing: An entire desk covered in storyboards. It is the kind of image that screams long nights and big ideas.

The director said the stack represents one of the movie’s “major sequences,” though he did not reveal much details.

When a fan asked if each card was a shot from the movie, Gunn clarified, “Some shots take up more than one card,” citing movement in the shot. In other words, whatever he’s planning - it is going to be huge.

The update comes shortly after Gunn confirmed he had completed the fourth draft of the Man of Tomorrow script in an interview with BobaTalks.

It is the next major entry in his new DC Universe and follows the success of Superman (2025), which closed the year as the top-grossing superhero movie worldwide, per Box Office Mojo.

What to expect from Man of Tomorrow

Man of Tomorrow will again star David Corenswet as Clark Kent and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, but this time, the pair will have to set aside their rivalry to face an even greater threat - who DC fans believe to be Brainiac.

Gunn has called it “Lex’s story too,” hinting the movie will explore both men’s moral codes and how far each will go to protect, or control, humanity.

“I like my movies to be different,” Gunn said in an interview with Collider. “Guardians 1 isn’t the same as Guardians 3, and Man of Tomorrow won’t be the same as Superman.”

James Gunn’s long-term DCU roadmap

The movie will also feature Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, and Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr., with rumored cameos from John Cena’s Peacemaker and Aaron Pierre’s Green Lantern. Gunn hinted the story is “very connected” to Peacemaker, but still stands on its own.

He also teased that his long-term DCU roadmap stretches “significantly further than Man of Tomorrow,” though whether he will remain behind the camera beyond this movie depends “on a lot of things in life,” he stated.

Man of Tomorrow hits theaters on July 9, 2027 and if Gunn’s storyboard mountain is any sign, it is going to be a major one at the box office.

