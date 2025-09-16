Superman on HBO Max: Here’s when fans will be able to watch James Gunn’s movie at home

Did not get the chance to watch “Superman” in theaters? Fans of James Gunn's highly anticipated movie will soon be able to see it at home. The writer-director has announced on his official X (formerly twitter) account that the DC movie will start streaming on HBO Max on Friday, September 19, after a successful run in theaters earlier this summer. James Gunn announces premiere date for Superman on HBO Max.(x/@DiscussingFilm)

How Superman performed at the box office?

Released by Warner Bros. on July 11, "Superman" quickly became a massive hit at the global box office.

It opened to an impressive $125 million domestically during its first weekend, dominating charts worldwide. The film went on to earn $615 million globally, making it the year's top-grossing comic book movie to date.

For two consecutive weeks, "Superman" held the No. 1 spot at the global box office, before Marvel's "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" took over at the end of July. Still, the movie's performance marked a strong opening chapter for Warner Bros' new direction for its superhero franchise, as reported by Variety.

The movie also carries added significance as it serves as the first entry in the rebooted DC universe.

Universe, overseen by Gunn and producer Peter Safran. Together, they are steering DC Studios into a new interconnected storytelling era, weaving together movies and series based on classic characters.

This is Warner Bros' second attempt at a unified superhero franchise, after the earlier

The DC Extended Universe gradually lost momentum. That timeline, which began with "Man of Steel" in 2013 and included "Wonder Woman," "Justice League," and "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom," quietly wound down last year.

With "Superman" leading the charge, Gunn's DC Universe is now officially underway. Fans who missed the theatrical release - or those eager for a second viewing - will be able to stream the movie beginning September 19.

FAQs

When will James Gunn's "Superman" begin streaming?

The film will start streaming on September 19.

How much did "Superman" earn at the box office?

It grossed $615 million worldwide, with $125 million from its US opening.

Why is this "Superman" movie important for DC fans?

It launches James Gunn's rebooted DC Universe, replacing the earlier DCEU.