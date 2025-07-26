Happy Gilmore 2, Wicked and more: One-stop guide for Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max releases this weekend

Binge watchers can rejoice as the weekend brings together comedy icons, magical musicals, and darkly satirical unicorns. Whether you want to laugh, sing, or dive into a fantasy, there is no need to scroll endlessly; there’s something for everyone dropping across streaming services. Whether you want to laugh, sing, or dive into a fantasy, there is something for everyone dropping this weekend on OTT platforms.(Pexels)

Here we present to you all the top picks streaming across Netflix, Hulu, Apple TV and all the other streaming services this weekend.

What to watch on Netflix?

Happy Gilmore 2

Adam Sandler is back after nearly three decades as the hilariously unhinged golfer. He is joined by Julie Bowen, Ben Stille and Christopher McDonald, while it also features a cameo from Bad Bunny. This long-awaited sequel delivers nostalgia with new laughs.

The movie was released on July 25.

The Sandman: Season 2 (Volume 2)

Dream is rebuilding his realm, but his past refuses to stay buried. With dark visuals and rich storytelling, this fantasy epic continues its haunting journey. The Sandman season 2 came out on July 24.

Hitmakers

Released on July 24, the show takes the viewers behind the scenes with songwriters shaping today’s music. The docuseries lifts the curtain on what it takes to make a chart-topping hit.

What’s new on Prime Video?

Wicked (2024)

The hit musical-turned-blockbuster starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande has arrived on Prime after dazzling fans on Peacock. Now is the perfect time to catch it before Part 2 hits the theaters this fall. The film began streaming on July 25.

Death of a Unicorn on HBO Max

In the horror-comedy, Paul Rudd and Jenna Ortega accidentally kill a unicorn and then discover its blood could cure diseases. The movie is a dark satire on greed, science, and ethics, with Richard E Grant, Will Poulter, and more. It began streaming on July 25.

Other streaming highlights

Hulu

The Hunting Wives: A Texas-based deadly socialite affair, based on May Cobb's novel.

BBQ Brawl, Chopped and More: Food Network marathons and new seasons to satisfy your reality-show cravings.

AppleTV+

Acapulco (S4): The final season of this heartwarming resort comedy is available now.

Materialists: Romantic dramedy with Dakota Johnson, Pedro Pascal, and Chris Evans in the lead.

Disney+

Lilo & Stitch (2025): This live-action treatment is toward the cherished animated classic.

Peacock

The Phœnician Scheme: A dark mystery thriller drops this Friday.

TÁR: After its Oscar-nominated run, the drama finally gets a streaming release.

