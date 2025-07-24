Stick Season 2: Owen Wilson's Apple TV+ comedy show renewed

Apple TV+ has renewed Owen Wilson’s golf series Stick for a second season, Deadline confirmed on Tuesday, just hours after the finale hit the platform. The offbeat comedy, which follows washed-up pro golfer Pryce Cahill (played by Wilson) and his scrappy caddy Santi (Peter Dager), closed out its nine-episode first season with a mix of humor and heartbreak. And fans will not have to say goodbye just yet, the story is far from over. Stick renewed for season 2(AppleTV+)

Cast was already on board for Stick season 2

Before the show even premiered back in May, the cast had been eyeing a return. In a conversation with Decider, Wilson and co-star Judy Greer made it clear they were not done exploring these characters. “Jason Keller, the show creator, has sort of given us some kind of indications on some of the ideas that they’ve been batting around. Yeah, I would say that the final chapter has not been written on Pryce and Amber-Linn,” Wilson said, sitting next to Greer during the chat.

Greer plays Amber-Linn, Pryce’s ex and the mother of their late son. Their grief has hung over the show’s quieter moments, offering some emotional weight to its otherwise dry, low-key tone.

Stick finale sets up season 2

The final episode, titled “Showtime,” sees Pryce and Amber-Linn deciding not to fall back into a romantic relationship. That scene - bittersweet and restrained - hinted that the two still care deeply for each other, but are nowhere near ready to face the past together.

As for when season 2 might release, Apple has not announced a timeline yet. No word on filming either. But with the show’s fanbase steadily growing and its slow-burn tone drawing critical praise, Season 2 will likely get moving soon.

Where to watch Stick Season 1?

All nine episodes of Stick Season 1 are now available to stream on Apple TV+. The mix of quirky golf antics and emotional storytelling has made it one of the more quietly compelling shows on the platform this year. And with Wilson firmly back in leading-man territory, it is clear this oddball sports comedy still has gas in the tank.

FAQs:

1. Is 'Stick' coming back for a second season?

Yes, Apple TV+ has renewed it for Season 2.

2. When will 'Stick' Season 2 be released?

Apple hasn't announced a release date yet.

3. How did Season 1 of 'Stick' end?

The finale saw Pryce and Amber-Linn choosing not to restart their relationship.