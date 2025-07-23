The Savant first look: Jessica Chastain goes undercover on Apple TV+ show. Here's when it releases

Jessica Chastain has stepped into bold new territory with The Savant, coming soon this September on Apple TV+. The series revolves around a woman who goes undercover in online hate groups to stop violence before it erupts. Now, to build anticipation, the makers have released the first images from the upcoming thriller. The show happens to be based on a true story, adapted from a 2019 Cosmopolitan article titled “Is It Possible to Stop a Mass Shooting Before It Happens?” by Andrea Stanley. Chastain not only leads the cast but also serves as executive producer, lending weight to the project’s vision. The Savant first look(Apple TV+)

The Savant cast

Apart from Jessica Chastain, the cast of The Savant boasts a compelling lineup that includes Nnamdi Asomugha, Cole Doman, Jordana Spiro, Trinity Lee Shirley, and Toussaint Francois Battiste. Reportedly, Pablo Schreiber is also set to appear in a guest role on the show. Behind the scenes, an impressive production team includes Kelly Carmichael, Alan Poul, and others. Developed by Freckle Films and Anonymous Content, the thriller eventually found its home at Apple TV+ via Fifth Season.

Check out the first look of The Savant below

The Savant release date

The Savant is set to premiere on Friday, September 26, 2025, on Apple TV+, with the first two episodes. The rest of the eight-episode limited series will release one on each Friday, until its finale on November 7. With a grueling narrative and Chastain in the lead role, the show promises a steady dose of suspense. Let the countdown begin.

Is The Savant's trailer out?

A full-fledged trailer for The Savant has not been released yet, but audiences can catch a glimpse of what’s to come through two first-look images featuring Jessica Chastain and Nnamdi Asomugha in intense, character-driven moments. For the unaware, the Apple TV+ limited series is directed by Matthew Heineman.

Where can I stream The Savant?

You can stream The Savant on Apple TV+ starting September 26, 2025.

Where was The Savant filmed?

The Savant was mainly filmed in New York City.

