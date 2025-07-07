Search
Monday, Jul 07, 2025
What happened in Grays Ferry? Philadelphia mass shooting leaves 3 dead, 9 injured as 100 shots fired

BySumanti Sen
Published on: Jul 07, 2025 01:34 PM IST

Witnesses claimed that during the mass shooting in Philadelphia, at least 100 shots were fired at a street party in Grays Ferry along South Etting Street.

A mass shooting on the 1500-block of South 27th Street is being investigated by police. The shooting left three people dead and nine injured. 

What happened in Grays Ferry? Philadelphia mass shooting leaves 3 dead (Unsplash - representational image)
Witnesses claimed that during the mass shooting in Philadelphia, at least 100 shots were fired at a street party in Grays Ferry along South Etting Street, according to the Express. Around 300 people were attending the party.

What we know

Journalist Steve Keeley wrote on X, “@PhillyPolice on scene in Grays Ferry along South Etting Street. Fatalities among a  double digit number of victims already, that has been going up with more shooting victims arriving at two different hospitals so far, police sources tell me.”

In another post, Keely wrote, “Three killed among 13 shot in mass shooting on South Etting Street, @phillypolice sources tell me. It’s second mass shooting in Philadelphia since Saturday, when 8 were shot.   And the 3rd mass shooing since Memorial Day, when two were killed among 11 shot at Lemon Hill in Fairmount Park.

Keely confirmed that 66 fired cartridge casings have been recovered. “66 fired cartridge casings (known as FCC’s) found by @PhillyPolice Crime Scene Unit so far at scene of South Etting Street mass shooting,” he wrote on X.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
