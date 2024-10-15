Gary Oldman-starrer Slow Horses scores early renewal for Season 6 at Apple TV

About Season 6

The renewal of the show comes a week after Slow Horses wrapped up its fourth season with a gripping finale. This season started streaming from September 4, and even received a rating of 100 % on Rotten Tomatoes, prior to its release. The report stated that Season 6 will see “the Slow Horses on the run as Diana Taverner embroils them all in a fatally high-stakes game of retaliation and revenge.” Meanwhile, Season 5 will be adapted from the fifth book in the series called London Rules.

Jay Hunt, creative director, Europe, Apple TV+ said: “Audiences around the world have fallen in love with the Slow Horses, and I’m delighted that Gary Oldman will be leading this star-studded cast on another acerbic and action-packed adventure.”

More details

In an interview with Indiewire earlier this year in May, Gary Oldman said that he would love to play Lamb for all the books. "If this were to be the last thing I do — and it’s up to Apple whether they keep us on the air, because they write the checks — but if they’re happy to keep us on the air, then I’m very happy to do this and do all eight books. And since we started, [Mick Herron] has written another one, so who knows? Maybe it’ll be nine books, and I’ll be happy to play Jackson Lambe [in all of them.],” he said.

Slow Horses centers on a group of disgraced MI5 agents who have been relegated to doing inconsequential and menial work at Slough House, which earns them the insulting moniker Slow Horses. It is co-written by Will Smith, Morwenna Banks, Mark Denton, and Jonny Stockwood. The show is jointly directed by James Hawes, Jeremy Lovering, Saul Metzstein, and produced by Jane Robertson.