Gary Oldman's Slow Horses season 4 gets a stellar 100% Rotten Tomatoes score; rave early reviews

Slow Horses Season 4 leads Rotten Tomatoes rating

While scoring the show on the portal, Rotten Tomatoes also shared the critics consensus which read, “The stakes get more more personal than ever before in Slow Horses' superb fourth season, proving that this spy series is saddled up for the long haul with no signs of fatigue.” Few days ago, Pachinko Season 2 had also secured a 100% rating on the portal.

Slow Horses first reviews

In its first reviews, critics praised the storytelling and humour in Slow Horses. Sean Boelman from Fandomwire called it “firmly the best of the show yet, boasting the most exciting and complex story we have seen so far.” Empire's James Dyer gave Slow Horses Season 4 a four-star rating and remarked, “This is yet another outstanding season for Apple's brilliantly unconventional spy series.”

While praising the personal storyline involving River Cartwright (Jack Lowden) and his grandfather, David (Jonathan Pryce) Total Film's Emily Murray labelled it as, “another charming and compelling season.” CBR's Howard Waldstein called the show “utterly delicious.” He also heaped praise on Gary Oldman's performance.

About Slow Horses

Slow Horses is about a group of MI5 agents who have been demoted to unimportant tasks at Slough House. They are often ridiculed by their colleagues at MI5 headquarters but still find themselves involved in important missions that they must navigate while dealing with the scorn from their snobbish peers.

The show is a black comedy spy thriller based on the book Slough House by Mick Herron. It is co-written by Will Smith, Morwenna Banks, Mark Denton, and Jonny Stockwood. The show is jointly directed by James Hawes, Jeremy Lovering, Saul Metzstein, and produced by Jane Robertson.

Slow Horses 4 will be available for streaming on Apple TV + from September 4.