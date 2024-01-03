Gary Oldman's Golden Globe-nominated show Slow Horses renewed for Season 5 by Apple TV after S3 finale

Apple TV+ today announced a fifth season for the broadly acclaimed, darkly comedic spy drama Slow Horses, following its season three finale. The five-time BAFTA Award-nominated series stars Academy Award winner Gary Oldman, who was recently honoured with a Golden Globe nomination for his performance as the irascible Jackson Lamb. The Slow Horses third season finale released on Wednesday, December 27, 2023 on Apple TV+. (Also Read: Gary Oldman says his performance as Sirius Black in Harry Potter was ‘mediocre’: ‘Maybe if I had read the books…’) Slow Horses has been renewed for season 5

About Slow Horses Season 5

Slow Horses is a black comedy espionage drama that follows a dysfunctional team of British intelligence agents who serve in a dumping ground department of MI5, known as Slough House. Gary Oldman stars as Lamb, the brilliant but cantankerous leader of the spies, who end up in Slough House due to their career-ending mistakes as they frequently find themselves blundering around the smoke and mirrors of the espionage world.

The ensemble cast includes Academy Award nominee Kristin Scott Thomas, BAFTA Scotland Award winner Jack Lowden, Saskia Reeves, Rosalind Eleazar, Christopher Chung, Samuel West, Sophie Okonedo, Aimee-Ffion Edwards, Kadiff Kirwan and Academy Award nominee Jonathan Pryce.

The series is produced for Apple TV+ by See-Saw Films and adapted for television by Will Smith. Will Smith, Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, Douglas Urbanski, Gail Mutrux, Julian Stevens and Graham Yost serve as executive producers on the series.

About Season 5

In season five of Slow Horses, everyone is suspicious when resident tech nerd Roddy Ho gets a glamorous new girlfriend, but when a series of increasingly bizarre events occur across the city, it falls to the Slow Horses to work out how everything is connected. After all, Lamb knows that in the world of espionage, “London Rules” should always apply.

The director for season five has not yet been announced.

The complete first three seasons of Slow Horses are now streaming on Apple TV+. Season four was announced in 2022.

