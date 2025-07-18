Who is Haotong Li? 29-year-old Chinese golfer shines at Open Championship 2025 after strong start

Chinese golfer Haotong Li has come into the spotlight after witnessing a strong start at the ongoing 2025 Open Championship. The 29-year-old shot an opening-round 67 that placed him at the top of the leaderboard. According to The New York Times, the second round at the Royal Portrush saw Haotong Li leading the way at -9, while 2023 champion Brian Harman remained one shot back after a 6-under 65 on Friday, July 18. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is also taking part in the tournament. Haotong Li shot an opening-round 67 that placed him at the top of the leaderboard.(Instagram/@Haotongli)

For Li, the Open Championship this time is emerging as a major platform to evolve as a golfer after being a professional for more than a decade.

About Haotong Li?

Born on August 3, 1995, in China's Hunan, Li currently resides in Shanghai. Over the years, he has worked hard to be among the most successful golfers from the country, since turning professional in 2011. He started off by participating in the OneAsia Tour and the PGA Tour Australasia.

After taking part in these tours for a few years, Li went on to join the Korn Ferry Tour as well as the PGA Tour China. Thereafter, he settled after becoming a member of the DP World Tour.

To date, he has secured four wins on the DP World Tour, with the latest being in 2025 at the Qatar Masters. His first victory was back in 2016, when he bagged the top spot at the Volvo China Open, making him the fourth golfer from China ever to win the event.

Li witnessed his prime form in 2014 when he bagged four out of five wins at events like the OneAsia Tour and PGA Tour China. So far, he holds eight major victories.

Li made his major debut in 2017 as he took part in the US Open, finishing in 68th position. During the 2017 Open Championship, he finished in third position.

However, Li has struggled with form in recent years. He has not taken part in a major since 2022, as per The Sporting News. This year, Li’s victory at the Qatar Masters played a major role in getting him back on track. Before this, he took part in 13 majors from 2017 to 2022.

As per OWGR, he is currently ranked at 111 in the world, witnessing his career high at 32 in 2018.

Net worth

As of this year, Haotong Li’s net worth is estimated to be nearly $5 million, according to Surprise Sports. His total career earnings currently stand at $3,880,000.

