Who is Brian Harman? The British Open winner whose uncanny resemblance with Ricky Ponting has taken the world by storm

Brian Harman won the 151st Open Championship on Sunday to claim his first major title. Harman has been in headlines, but not only because of his golfing glories. The American has been the centre of social media banter in cricketing circles, with many pointing out the similarities between him and Australia’s World Cup-winning skipper Ricky Ponting. The official Twitter handle of The Open championship shared a collage of Ricky Ponting and Brian Harman to point out the similarities.

“Yeah, I hear a lot of Ricky, Ricky's out there. Yeah, I look like him ... handsome fella,” Brian Harman said during his post-round news conference on Saturday.

Harman did enjoy the comparisons between him and Ponting but when asked to speak about the game, the American responded by saying, “Okay, on my first trip here, it was always on TV, Sky Sports Cricket. I think I would be the typical American cricket fan in that. What's the one where they just try to knock the hell out of the thing all the time? Over 20? I enjoy that where the guy was just knocking it over the fence. Well, they're running back and forth. Is that a run every time? I'm getting there. I've got an open mind. I like it!"

The official Twitter handle of The Open championship also shared a collage of Ricky Ponting and Brian Harman to point out the similarities. "The former Australia cricket captain Ricky Ponting…The leader of The Open Brian Harman," read the tweet.

England cricketer Sam Billings also appeared to be quite impressed with the comparisons between Brian Harman and Ricky Ponting. Sharing a photo of Harman on Twitter, Billings wrote, “Ricky Ponting,” along with a clapping hands emoji.

Having failed to win a PGA Tour event since 2017, Brian Harman was never seen as a probable champion at The Open. Before Sunday, Harman’s last win had occurred at the Wells Fargo Championship. Harman came up with a sensational game at Hoylake to claim the prestigious Claret Jug. According to media reports, Ricky Ponting had attended The Open at Hoylake but he never got a chance to interact with Harman.

An American Amateur Junior champion, Brian Harman impressed everyone with his brilliance at the high-school level. In 2009, Harman got the better of his fellow countryman Rickie Fowler to win the NCAA Championship at college. On Sunday, Harman shot a 1-under-par 70 to clinch his maiden major title at the age of 36. With a final score of 13-under 271, Harman managed to earn the title by six strokes.

