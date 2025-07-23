Only Murders in the Building Season 5: Release date, cast, what to expect, trailer and more

Fans of Only Murders in the Building can get ready for more laughs, sleuthing, and heartwarming antics as Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short return for the fifth season of the beloved comedic mystery series. The trio reunites at the Arconia. On Wednesday, the official social media handle of the show shared a hilarious video of the lead trio as they announced the release date of Season 5. Only Murders in the Building Season 5: release date, plot and more(Hulu)

Watch new clip of Only Murders in the Building Season 5

A recent promotional clip gives viewers a glimpse into what is to come, showcasing the unmistakable comedic timing of the main cast. As Gomez delivers her intro flawlessly, Steve Martin breaks into fits of laughter while trying to say his own name.

Gomez quips, “Why are you laughing at me?” and Martin replies he’s struggling to remember himself, a moment that instantly drew Martin Short’s perfect retort, “What, life?” The gag threatens to derail the whole announcement before they finally complete the line confirming the series returns to Hulu on September 9, 2025.

Only Murders in the Building Season 5 plot

For the fifth season, Only Murders in the Building plunges into fresh territory that tests the trio’s amateur detective skills. As per Rolling Stone, the death of Lester (played by Teddy Coluca), the beloved doorman, raises suspicion and prompts Charles (Martin), Oliver (Short), and Mabel (Gomez) to take action.

Their investigation leads them through the back alleys of New York City and beyond, as they uncover a hidden web of secrets tied to cutthroat billionaires, old-school mobsters, and enigmatic residents of the Arconia. Along the way, they will come face-to-face with the evolving dynamics of the “new New York,” where traditional crime families clash with a wave of dangerous new players.

Only Murders in the Building Season 5 cast

In addition to the returning leads, the cast is packed with notable guest stars. Michael Cyril Creighton returns, and the season welcomes fan favorites, including Meryl Streep, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Richard Kind, Nathan Lane, Bobby Cannavale, Renée Zellweger, Logan Lerman, Christoph Waltz, Téa Leoni, Keegan-Michael Key, Beanie Feldstein, Dianne Wiest, and Jermaine Fowler. Their appearances promise to expand Arconia’s mysterious world and heighten the intrigue.

FAQs:

1. When does Only Murders in the Building Season 5 premiere?

Only Murders in the Building Season 5 premieres on September 9, 2025, exclusively on Hulu.

2. What is the plot of Season 5?

In Season 5, Charles, Oliver, and Mabel investigate the suspicious death of Doorman Lester. Their search uncovers dangerous connections involving billionaires, mobsters, and the evolving New York scene.

3. Who are the guest stars in Season 5?

This season features returning actor Michael Cyril Creighton and high-profile guest stars like Meryl Streep, Nathan Lane, Renée Zellweger, Christoph Waltz, Keegan-Michael Key, and Beanie Feldstein, among others.