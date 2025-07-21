Selena Gomez turns 33: A look at her ‘weird but brilliant’ 7-step skincare routine for glowing skin

As Selena Gomez rings in her 33rd birthday, it’s the perfect time to decode the beauty and skincare secrets behind her radiant glow. From her go-to cleansers and serums to her minimal makeup tricks, the singer-actor believes in keeping things simple yet effective. Here’s a look at Selena’s brilliant skincare routine that help her maintain that gorgeous glow. Discover Selena Gomez's simple yet effective skincare routine for glowing skin.

The singer and founder of Rare Beauty recently shared a TikTok video giving her 45.2 million loyal followers a glimpse into her everyday skincare routine, revealing exactly how she removes her makeup, cleanses her skin, and locks in hydration.

Step 1 - Makeup removal with serum

Selena starts by applying a serum all over her face, massaging it in gently. She advises using any serum to help break down makeup before cleansing.

Step 2 - Micellar water

To ensure every trace of makeup is removed, Selena follows up with micellar water, saturating a soft cloth and swiping it across her face for a thorough cleanse.

Step 3 - Eye makeup removal

For her delicate eye area, she uses a damp beauty sponge soaked with micellar water to gently remove any remaining makeup.

Step 4 - Toner

Next, Selena applies a hydrating toner using a reusable cotton pad, refreshing her skin and prepping it for the next steps.

Step 5 - Face oil

Switching up the usual routine, Selena applies face oil before her moisturiser to deeply nourish her skin.

Step 6 - Moisturiser

Selena then hydrates her skin with a lightweight moisturiser that gives her complexion an instant glow.

Step 7 - More moisturiser

For an extra boost of nourishment, she finishes her routine with a second layer of moisturiser, sealing in hydration and leaving her skin soft and radiant.