James Gunn confirms Superman sequel Man of Tomorrow to release in 2027

DC fans will not have to wait long to watch Man of Steel on big screens again, as James Gunn has just announced the release date for the sequel to Superman. The sequel is titled Superman: Man of Tomorrow, and Gunn dropped a major hint as to what the story of the film will be. Superman starring David Corenswet hit the theaters this summer and broke several box office records, becoming one of the highest-grossing movies of the year. James Gunn confirms Superman sequel Superman: Man of Tomorrow.(X/@JamesGunn)

Superman: Man of Tomorrow release date announced

DC head James Gunn took to his Instagram and shared that Superman: Man of Tomorrow will be released in theaters on July 9, 2027. Superman: Man of Tomorrow release date follows a strategically planned slate as it will follow the 2026 release of Supergirl starring Milly Alcock. This also means that the Superman sequel will release before Matt Reeves’ The Batman Part II, which is currently scheduled to release on October 1, 2027.

Superman: Man of Tomorrow plot

Gunn shared a comic panel showing Superman alongside Lex Luthor (played by Nicholas Hoult) in his signature Warsuit. The choice of image leaves little doubt that the sequel will keep its focus on Luthor’s long-running battle with the Man of Steel. In the comics, the high-tech armor was designed by Luthor to put him on equal footing with Superman. The suit allows him to go head-to-head with powers he could never achieve on his own.

Gunn’s first Superman film featured Luthor experimenting with a Superman clone to try and bring down the hero. That plan didn’t work, and judging by this new tease, Luthor has chosen to take matters into his own hands this time. For longtime DC fans, the use of the Warsuit is a nod to one of Luthor’s most iconic storylines, and it sets up a more personal and physical showdown than before.

FAQs:

When is Superman: Man of Tomorrow releasing?

Superman: Man of Tomorrow will be released in theaters on July 9, 2027.

Who will play Superman in Superman: Man of Tomorrow?

David Corenswet will reprise his role as Superman.

Who is the villain in Superman: Man of Tomorrow?

Lex Luthor, played by Nicholas Hoult, will play the villain in Superman: Man of Tomorrow.