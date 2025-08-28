Could Chris Pratt really be the next Bruce Wayne? DC's James Gunn hints at what's in store for the actor

Remember when the internet was buzzing with rumours that Chris Pratt could slip into the Batsuit? Well, hold that thought. DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn just gave fans some much-needed clarity, and more than a tiny spark of hope. Chris Pratt; Christian Bale as Batman

With David Corenswet's debut as Superman in 2025, Gunn’s new superhero franchise, Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters (six movies and six shows) is already shaping up to be a bold new era for the DC Universe. Naturally, all eyes are on the other Justice League heroes who will be reimagined next, including the Dark Knight himself in the upcoming film, The Brave and the Bold.

So, will Pratt be the one to brood under the cowl? Not quite. In a recent interview with Peluche En El Estuche, Gunn addressed the question directly. When asked if his longtime Marvel collaborator might be his Batman, he said: “As Batman? No. As something else? Yes.” That short but juicy answer was enough to set fan theories ablaze. If not Bruce Wayne, then who? Could Pratt show up as a cocky Green Lantern? A wisecracking Booster Gold? Or maybe even a villain who gets to spar with Superman?

Considering Gunn’s track record of bringing his favourite collaborators from Marvel over to DC, it’s not exactly shocking that Pratt’s name is in the mix. The two have worked together for years on the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy, and if the right role comes along, it feels inevitable that Star-Lord will trade his spaceship for something a little more… super.

What we do know: Andy Muschietti, the filmmaker behind It, and It: Chapter Two, will be directing The Brave and the Bold. The script is still in the works, and no release date has been set, but the anticipation is already sky-high. For now, Bruce Wayne remains a mystery. But one thing’s for sure: Chris Pratt isn’t out of the DC conversation just yet.