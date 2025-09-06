Superman cameo in Peacemaker Season 2? Pic fuels fan theories as James Gunn drops massive hint

Peacemaker 2 is well underway and John Cena returns as the titular character. The new season picks up after the events of the Superman movie, where Lex Luthor opened an interdimensional rift in Metropolis. Now, a photo posted by the Superman actor has led fans to believe that he could even have a cameo in the HBO Max show. Peacemaker had a small cameo in David Corenswet's Superman movie.(Instagram/davidcorenswet)

Fans react to viral photo from Peacemaker 2 set

A photo of David Corenswet in his Superman costume, along with John Cena, shared by the Superman actor has set tongues wagging. Corenswet is seen in his Superman costume sporting a grin, while Cena stands smiling – with what appears to be fake flood splattered on his face. The picture has led many to jump to the conclusion that there might be a Man of Steel cameo.

One fan on X wrote “upcoming cameo, got it”. Another exclaimed that it gave ‘epic crossover vibes!’. “Ya we all need to admit Superman is in season 2,” said yet another fan.

Cena's costume is from Episode 3 and while Superman didn't appear in that installment, production for Season 2 and Superman coincided, meaning there is a chance for the superhero to pop up later in the new season as well. Fans might remember, Peacemaker appeared in the recent Superman movie as well, where he was seen on a snippet for The Sphere News.

James Gunn drops massive hint

James Gunn, who helmed the recent successful Superman movie, has already said that Peacemaker 2 is a prequel to the upcoming film Man of Tomorrow – which will release in 2027 and continue the saga of the Kryptonian hero.

He went as far as to say that Peacemaker 2 ‘directly’ sets up Man of Tomorrow. Given the overlap with Superman's tale, it wouldn't be a far cry for the Man of Steel to appear on the DC series, even if it is for a small cameo.

Season of Peacemaker sees Chris Smith, John Cena's character, step in and out of the alternate dimension, raising red flags with A.R.G.U.S. – headed by Frank Grillo's Rick Flag Sr. Given that the new season already has members of the Justice Gang, that is, Nathan Fillion's Green Lantern and Isabela Merced's Hawkgirl, Superman appearing would not be a far stretch either.