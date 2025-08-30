John Cena apologises to young fan after lashing out during his heel run: ‘I was having a bad day’

In the build up to WWE’s Clash in Paris event, Smackdown this week took place in Lyon, France. John Cena has been on his farewell retirement tour over the course of 2025, a year which has seen the wrestler undertake a shocking heel turn as he played that role for the first time in his professional WWE history. John Cena is undergoing his farewell tour in the WWE.(Getty Images via AFP)

However, following a reversion to trying to play the face on the WWE, Cena apologised for his brutal takedown of a young fan from earlier this year, when he cut a heel promo by going after a young man in Brussels, Belgium. However, nearly 6 months on from that night in Brussels, that young fan was back in the crowd in Lyon – providing Cena the opportunity to apologise for his words.

At the time, Cena had called his loyal fans ‘toxic’ for the relationship they had created with him, in particular calling it a “toxic, dysfunctional relationship” in March when he saw the boy wearing John Cena merchandise and gear.

However, during a face-off against Logan Paul in Lyon during Smackdown, an opportunity presented itself to Cena to make amends for his words and actions, and show that there was real value to his apology and how he wants to interact with his fans.

Cena shares sweet moment with young fan

The segment of the even containing Cena’s apology has him say “When you’re having a bad day and you some stuff that’s hurtful to a person, they know you’re just having a bad day and give you a pass, because it’s all love, and it’s all good.”

“And respect, Logan Paul, respect, is the ability for the next time you see that person,” continued Cena as he walked towards the fan with the noise from the crowd swelling, and Paul agreeing from the ring: “The next time you see that person is to say I’m sorry, I was having a bad day, but thank you for being there for me when I most needed you.”

With that, Cena went on to embrace the young fan, still decked out in John Cena merchandise gear, and tell him “I’m sorry, I was having a bad day, thank you so much for being there for me when I needed you most.”

Cena is one of the most popular and well-liked wrestler of the 21st century, and after a brief hiatus from WWE in which he was only a part-time wrestler, he has returned to bid farewell to the sport.