After the festival frenzy: Here's how to reboot your body, skin and energy

Diwali’s over, the sweets are gone, but the festive hangover still lingers. For many, the post-festival slump isn’t just about sugar crashes. After days of laddoos, barfis and jalebis, the body starts feeling the excess. There’s bloating, sluggishness, dull skin, tired eyes and in many cities, air so polluted that even breathing feels heavy. Now’s the moment to pause, recover and refocus. With two months still left in the year, it’s the perfect time to reboot your body and end the year feeling restored and energised. With two months still left in the year, it’s the perfect time to reboot your body and end the year feeling restored and energised.

Detox: More than a buzzword “Detox is not just a trendy shortcut after festivals. It’s a natural, 24x7 biological process,” says Sheela Joseph, consultant nutritionist at SPARSH Hospital, Bengaluru. She explains that true detoxification means supporting the body’s natural systems by staying hydrated for kidney filtration, eating enough protein for liver enzymes, consuming high-fibre foods to promote bowel movement, and loading up on antioxidants from fruits and vegetables. “Sleep, exercise, and stress control are equally important, as hormonal imbalance and inflammation can slow detox pathways,” she adds.

Joseph emphasises restoration, not restriction. “Re-establish rhythm with balanced, regular meals instead of fasting,” she says. “Include colourful fruits, leafy greens, pulses, whole grains, nuts, and seeds to replenish nutrients. Support gut health with fermented foods like curd, buttermilk, or kanji to rebuild a healthy microbiota that aids digestion and immunity.”

The First 72 Hours: Simple Fixes One-day post-festival plan:

Morning: Warm water with lemon to kickstart digestion

Breakfast: Oatmeal with fruits or vegetable poha with curd

Mid-morning snack: Soaked almonds or a fruit like papaya or apple

Lunch: Vegetable khichdi or brown rice with dal and steamed veggies; add buttermilk for better digestion

Evening snack: Green or herbal tea with roasted chana

Dinner: Early, light meal, clear vegetable soup or grilled paneer with sautéed veggies; skip fried or sugary foods.

(Inputs from Dr Bhushan Bhole, senior consultant, GI Surgery and Liver Transplantation, PSRI Hospital, New Delhi)

Easing the sugar overload Festivals and sweets go hand in hand, but too much sugar can lead to bloating, water retention and unstable energy levels. To balance digestion, include fibre and probiotics for a few days. Try soaking chia seeds in water, a glass of buttermilk after meals, and fresh fruits to curb cravings. Herbal teas like fennel or ginger help ease bloating and support liver recovery.

Breathing easy again After Diwali, air pollution spikes sharply, especially in Delhi-NCR, where AQI levels often cross 400. Experts warn that indoor cooking and candles can worsen indoor air quality. So here are tips to protect your lungs:

Keep windows shut during peak pollution hours Use a bowl of water or a humidifier to reduce dryness Avoid incense sticks, candles and high-heat frying Keep indoor plants like snake plant, areca palm or money plant Shift workouts indoors — try squats, jumping jacks or Zumba for an energising home routine. Skin and eye recovery Heavy makeup plus high pollution can wreak havoc on skin. Dr Navjot Arora, consultant dermatologist, Dermaheal Skin and Clinic, Delhi, warns, “Long-wear or oil-based makeup forms a film that traps pollutants, blocking pores and triggering inflammation. Over time, it can cause dullness, premature ageing, and acne.”