Memory of a Killer trailer: Patrick Dempsey returns to TV as a hitman hiding Alzheimer’s | Watch

Patrick Dempsey is heading back to television- and this time, he is not saving lives but taking them. Fox’s upcoming thriller Memory of a Killer dropped its first trailer on October 25, and it teases a chilling double life, a dark secret, and a mind slipping away. The series will premiere in January 2026, marking the Grey's Anatomy actor's long-awaited return to broadcast TV. Patrick Dempsey returns to TV in Fox’s Memory of a Killer.(YouTube/Fox)

The trailer shows flashes of his two worlds colliding: quiet family dinners, tense shootouts, and moments of confusion that remind him time is not on his side.

What is Memory of a Killer about?

Memory of a Killer is inspired by the 2003 Belgian film De Zaak Alzheimer and reimagines it for US audiences, as per IMDB. The show is being developed by Ed Whitmore and Tracey Malone (Silent Witness, Rillington Place), with Warner Bros. Television and Fox Entertainment producing it.

Watch the trailer of Memory of a Killer here:

Dempsey stars as Angelo Ledda, a contract killer living two lives, one as a feared NYC hitman, the other as a small-town father trying to hold on to normalcy. But his carefully built world begins to unravel when he is diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s. The series explores memory, morality, and the question of what defines a person when their past starts to fade.

As Fox’s president, Michael Thorn, described it, Memory of a Killer is “a dramatic thriller with a relentless hook and one of the most emotionally charged stories we’ve seen in years,” TV Insider reported.

Memory of a Killer confirmed cast

As per Deadline, joining Dempsey is Michael Imperioli as Dutch, Angelo’s oldest friend and boss, a charming restaurateur who uses his Bronx eatery as a front for his criminal network. Richard Harmon plays Joe, a younger hitman whose loyalty starts to waver as he watches Angelo deteriorate.

Odeya Rush stars as Maria, Angelo’s daughter, who begins to see cracks in her father’s story just as she is preparing to become a mother herself. Peter Gadiot plays Dave, a local cop and family friend who does not realize he is hunting the very man sitting at his dinner table.

Gina Torres plays FBI Agent Linda Grant, who begins to suspect Angelo’s secret and threatens to expose everything he has fought to hide.

