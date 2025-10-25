Dark Winds Season 4: First-look teaser, release date, plot, cast and more. Watch

AMC+ has dropped the first-look teaser of Dark Winds Season 4, which will premiere on February 15, 2026. The upcoming season will have eight hour-long episodes, Variety reported. The first-look teaser of Dark Winds Season 4 has been released. The series will premiere on February 15, 2026.(YouTube)

Dark Winds Season 4: What to expect?

Graham Roland's adaptation of the Leaphorn & Chee novel series, Dark Winds, is set in the 1970s and follows Navajo Tribal Police officers as they investigate deadly murders on their reservation, as per Variety. In the teaser trailer, fans get a glimpse at Lt. Joe Leaphorn’s (Zahn McClarnon) latest case.

“I had this badge for four years before I saw my first murder,” McClarnon’s Leaphorn is heard saying in the teaser. “Now it just feels like every day. It’s hard having to hold it all,” he added.

The fourth season will primarily focus on the search for a missing Navajo girl as well as Leaphorn (McClarnon), Chee (Kiowa Gordon) and Manuelito’s (Jessica Matten) simultaneous race against time to save her from “an obsessive killer with ties to organized crime”, as per the official description.

Dark Winds Season 4: Cast

The main cast of Dark Winds Season 4 includes Zahn McClarnon, Kiowa Gordon, and Jessica Matten.

According to Variety, several new cast members have also joined the series, including Franka Potente as Irene Vaggan, Isabel DeRoy-Olson as Billie Tsosie, Chaske Spencer as Sonny, Luke Barnett as FBI Special Agent Toby Shaw, and Titus Welliver as Dominic McNair.

On the other hand, A. Martinez will also return in Dark Winds Season 4 as Scarborough Police Department Acting Chief Gordo Sena.

The popular series has been executive produced by the late Robert Redford, Chris Eyre, Tina Elmo, Jim Chory, Max Hurwitz, Thomas Brady, Vince Gerardis and Anne Hillerman, among others.

FAQs:

When will Dark Winds Season 4 premiere?

Dark Winds Season 4 will premiere on Sunday, February 15, at 9 PM on AMC and AMC+.

What role does Zahn McClarnon play in Dark Winds Season 4?

Zahn McClarnon plays Lt. Joe Leaphorn in Dark Winds Season 4.

Who is the showrunner of Dark Winds Season 4?

John Wirth is the showrunner of the series.

How as the late Robert Redford associated with Dark Winds Season 4?

Redford was one of the executive producers of Dark Winds Season 4.