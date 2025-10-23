Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution trailer teases Yuji and Yuta’s epic clash. Watch

Yuji Itadori and the jujutsu sorcerers are back. The teaser for Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution dropped on Friday, October 17th, and gives fans a small glimpse of what viewers can expect in Season 3 - The Culling Game part 1. Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution trailer sets the stage for Yuji and Yuta’s deadly battle ahead of season 3(YouTube/GKIDSFlims)

Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution teaser sets up Season 3

Before the new season airs, fans will get Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution, a theater recap of the Shibuya Incident that bridges the gap between both arcs. The short teaser opens with Yuji in despair after the Shibuya Incident. For a moment, he believes he killed many during the chaos. Then, in a fast cut, he faces off against Yuta Okkotsu - the series’ previous protagonist.

In the short clip, both Yuta and Yuji do not hold back. The teaser also features Naoya Zen’in’s clash with Choso, as well as quick flashes of Megumi Fushiguro, Yuki Tsukumo, and Maki Zen’in. It’s brief, but it has already won over the fandom.

According to People, the film will release in the US on December 5 and will include the first few episodes of Season 3. It’s a clever setup - reliving the Shibuya arc right before the Culling Game arc begins.

What to expect from Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution

According to GKID Films, which shared the trailer, the synopsis is as follows. A mysterious veil falls over Tokyo’s Shibuya district during the Halloween rush, trapping hundreds inside as Satoru Gojo faces a deadly ambush by curse users.

Yuji Itadori and his classmates join the chaos in what becomes the devastating Shibuya Incident. In its aftermath, ten colonies across Japan turn into cursed zones under Noritoshi Kamo’s plan, sparking the deadly Culling Game.

Tasked with executing Yuji, Yuta Okkotsu is drawn into a fateful clash with his former ally. Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution brings this confrontation to theaters, bridging the Shibuya arc and the start of Season 3.

Social media reacts to the new movie trailer

Jujutsu Kaisen Fans on X were quick to react to the Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution trailer. “Mappa are about to cook again,” one post read. Another user wrote, “THIS IS GONNA BE INSANEEEEE OMG THE ANIMATION LOOKS PEAKKKK."

MAPPA’s animation style adds to that impression - sharp shadows, cursed energy, and the weight of everything left unsaid between Yuji and Yuta. The new movie will be released on December 5, a month before season 3 officially starts streaming on Crunchyroll in January 2026.

FAQs:

What is Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution about?

It’s a recap film of the Shibuya Incident that transitions directly into Season 3’s Culling Game arc.

When will Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution release?

The film will release in North American theaters on December 5, 2025.

When will Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 premiere?

Season 3 is set to debut in January 2026, streaming on Crunchyroll worldwide (except Asia).

Who are the main characters in the new season?

Yuji Itadori, Yuta Okkotsu, Megumi Fushiguro, Maki Zen’in, and Choso will take center stage.